ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Sliding Grid-Affixed Furniture

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conceptual 'Square to Square' furniture system has been designed by Kyungseon Nam as a solution for the modern home or office that would enable inhabitants...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This $50 Space Saver Just Might Be IKEA’s Most Under-the-Radar, Stylish Storage Solution

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to stylish storage, IKEA really doesn’t miss. Their pieces are designer-approved, easy to personalize, and you can even score some of their solutions for under $150. You’ve probably seen IKEA’s famous PAX wardrobes in people’s homes as closets as well as their chic kitchen cabinets, but what about bathroom storage? If you don’t have spacious under-sink vanity cupboards or drawers, finding places to store things in a tiny bath might stump you. One place that you could (and should) take advantage of though is… right above your toilet! That’s where renter Emma Frank added a super-stylish, $50 space-saving shelving unit, and — you guessed it! — it’s from IKEA.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

this prefabricated, 21sqm cabin features a panoramic glass façade to enjoy stunning views

Cabin A24 is a prefabricated, 21sqm (225sqft) house module designed by DDAA, an india-based architectural studio that ‘constantly challenges the threshold of architectural design.’ ideal for sites located in the woods, the mountains or along the shore, the cabin reflects a minimal abode prioritized for comfort and design, all while expressing a strong connection with its context and a distinct architectural identity. the cabin is composed of a bathroom, kitchenette and living space – fully furnished with modern amenities and enough storage.
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Daylight-Permeated Tiny Homes

One of the most widespread disadvantages of tiny homes is that the minimal space can result in a dwelling that can feel gloomy and dark, but France-based Baluchon has proven that a reduced footprint doesn't have to come at the cost of energizing sunlight with the introduction of the 'la Orana' tiny home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yankodesign.com

The Top 10 Tiny Homes of October designed to transform you into a hardcore sustainable architecture lover!

It’s my favorite time of the month – when I get to explore and dive into some pretty cool tiny homes! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in the month of October! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a tiny home built from an old shipping container – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

Best Area Rugs for Hardwood Floors

It can really tie the room together when it's done right. Check out how to pick the right area rug with these inspired choices. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KTEN.com

Enjoy The Warmth Of A Modern Fireplace

Originally Posted On: https://www.qbicheating.co.uk/blog/enjoy-the-warmth-of-a-modern-fireplace.html. Personalize the fireplace to your home decor by simply changing the fuel bed colour – it comes in six different colours moreover can be mounted on either side of an interior wall to suit your needs. The IgniteXL 50? is a modern electric fireplace with a stunning Optiflame® fire effect. The six colours of the fuel bed can be changed instantly, giving you the ultimate flexibility.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Robb Report

This Stylish DIY Garage Doubles as a Mini-Showroom for Your Favorite Rides

After helping homeowners build cabins for themselves, Den Outdoors wants to help them build homes for their cars. The New York-based design firm has just unveiled its latest DIY build project, The Garage. The surprisingly chic structure isn’t just big enough for one vehicle, either. There’s room for two or three, whether they’re cars, SUVs or trucks. The project features an A-frame design similar to the cabins it’s become known for. Despite this, the structure doesn’t look overly rustic. The plans call for floor-to-ceiling windows that allow you to show off your rides while shielding them from the elements. They also give...
CARS
ana-white.com

Modern Bedroom Furniture Build

Bed Frame and Headboard made from Ana's plans. Frame is very simple. Headboard is fairly simple but a lot more cuts, measuring and attaching. I stained both with Varathane Weathered Gray. I also attached sideboards and internal support 2x4s with bed-frame brackets rather than screwing directly in to allow for easier deconstruction and reconstruction. Used an insert nut on the sideboards to attach hairpin legs (screwed directly into top/bottom boards).
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Latest Tile Trend for Kitchens and Bathrooms Is All About Texture

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tile has transformative power, whether it’s used in the bathroom, kitchen, or even outdoors. It can add plenty of character to any space, and is also an excellent and (sometimes) budget-friendly way to modernize a dated room. Lately, I’m extra into tactile tile, that is, tile with raised details and relief, which really adds a contemporary touch (no pun intended!) to the walls of a home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $2,000 IKEA Built-In Storage Hack Saves a Cluttered Basement

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Fact: Living with kiddos means living with their toys. Although it’s not realistic for toys to be neatly hidden away at all times in a living room that looks like it belongs in a magazine, there are some great design tricks out there to mitigate toy clutter. (Check out AT’s sister site, Cubby, for TONS of inspo for living, decorating, organizing, and cleaning with kids.)
SHOPPING
designboom.com

a series of tilted vaulted roofs tops wooden house by tomohiro hata in koyoen, japan

Within a landscape of complex retaining walls, staircases, and winding roads, in koyoen, japan, tomohiro hata has built a private residence that blends seamlessly with the flow of the city. the structure integrates arcs, aches, and vaults to follow the shape of the surrounding streets that twist and turn, connecting the site with the rest of the area.
VISUAL ART
yankodesign.com

Furniture Designs that transform + function as clever space savers for modern homes!

Finding a spacious apartment in our urban cities is a rarity! And if you’ve managed to scrounge one up, then you’re an exception and a very lucky one that is! Because let’s be honest, our modern apartments can be pretty cramped. Space constraint is a major issue, and we often find ourselves squeezing through our own belongings. It’s the ultimate test of our maneuvering skills. However, transforming furniture designs are an ingenious solution to this issue of space restraints. And, we’ve curated a collection of super functional and space-saving furniture designs that promise to not only transform themselves but your living space as well! From robotic furniture that transforms from a bed to a home office desk to a work desk that can transform into a lounger – these innovative furniture designs promise to be the best investments of 2021!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dingy 460-Square-Foot Studio Was Completely Transformed into a Chic, Efficient One-Bedroom

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m a construction engineer, and about two years ago I was able to purchase my first own condo (with the help of private loans from family). Due to monetary restrictions but also because I really enjoy architecture and interior design, my parents and I knew from the start that it was going to be a complete DIY overhaul of the whole place from top to bottom wherever possible. Aside from some required professionally executed electrical work, this is also exactly how things turned out.
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

pedrali warms up interiors with adaptable, sophisticated comfort

Characterized by designs that clasp the body like in an embrace, pedrali warms up the season with elegant comfort. the various sofas and armchairs of the italian brand recall a cozy cocoon effect that can be experienced at any time of the day, whether decorating a luxurious bar, an office or a domestic living room. the soft upholsteries bet on modularity and customization as a versatile variety of intense or more neutral color combinations tailor the furnishings to embrace both the space and the seater. featured products, like sebastian herkner’s blume collection, patrick jouin’s ila armchair and the vic family by patrick norguet, all showcase pedrali’s dedication to adaptability to bring harmony in different contexts.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy