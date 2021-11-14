ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaser For New The Beatles Documentary Released

By Music News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA documentary on The Beatles, titled The Beatles: Get Back, created by Peter Jackson will be coming out just...

HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
Guitar World Magazine

The Beatles rehearse I’ve Got A Feeling in first clip from Get Back documentary

The first extended clip to be lifted directly from Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back documentary, which is set to arrive later this month, has been released. In the minute-and-a-half sneak preview, the Fab Four can be seen intimately gathered in the studio for a run-through of their track, I’ve Got A Feeling. You can watch the stripped-back rendition in the video below.
Paul Mccartney
Peter Jackson
George Harrison
John Lennon
Variety

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Documentary Commissioned by Discovery

Discovery has commissioned “Johnny vs Amber,” a two-episode documentary that tells the story of the breakdown of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship, and how it spiralled into a celebrity court case. Being produced as a double bill by Optomen, each film is told from one of their perspectives. The documentary will feature interviews with lawyers involved on both sides, and testimony from those close to the former couple. It will also examine extensive footage and audio recordings filmed by the couple themselves. The doc will be available on Discovery Plus this fall. In 2016, Amber Heard filed for a divorce from Johnny...
Deadline

Disney+ Releases New Clip From ‘The Beatles: Get Back’: Band Learns “I’ve Got A Feeling”

Disney+ tweeted a glimpse of history in the making today, with a 90-second clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming docuseries The Beatles: Get Back showing pop’s greatest band learning a song that would become a classic. The clip shows The Beatles rehearsing Paul McCartney’s new “I’ve Got a Feeling,” with the session kicked off when guitarist George Harrison dryly tells his bandmates, “Maybe we should learn a few songs…” Disney+ Day: Deadline’s Complete Coverage McCartney then launches into the latest Lennon/McCartney creation, shouting out the chord changes as he teaches Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr the new song. After McCartney finishes — and having sung the vocals with the repeated chorus “I’ve got a feeling,” Harrison deadpans, “”Is that one called ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’?” The Beatles: Get Back will air as a three-night event on Disney+ beginning November 25. ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Official Trailer & Poster Offer Longer Look At Peter Jackson’s Disney+ Docuseries On Band’s Last Live Performance Watch the new clip here: A clip from clip from #TheBeatlesGetBack has been released. Coming to #DisneyPlus as part of a three-part event beginning November 25. #DisneyPlusDay  pic.twitter.com/6d2yuDwt9a — Disney+ Updates (@MoreDisneyPlus) November 12, 2021
arcamax.com

What to stream: 'The Beatles: Get Back' headlines upcoming music documentary slate

This fall promises an embarrassment of riches of streaming music documentaries. From some of the biggest bands and albums of all time, to more niche interests, there’s a wealth of material coming to streaming services this November and December, so here’s a list of the best rockumentaries to stream soon.
940wfaw.com

Ringo Starr To Teach MasterClass

Ringo Starr will be teaching a MasterClass. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the Beatles member will teach a drumming and creative collaboration course. David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass, said, “MasterClass puts you in the room with the world's best, giving members unprecedented access to the greatest minds of our time. Today's announcements will expand that opportunity with new classes, features, integrations and partnerships that will help deliver access to the platform to more people in more ways and in more places.”
940wfaw.com

Flashback: John Lennon Releases Final Album ‘Double Fantasy’

It was 41 years ago today (November 17th, 1980), that John Lennon and Yoko Ono released their comeback album Double Fantasy. The collection marked Lennon's first release since his self-imposed five-year retirement from the music business in 1975, during which time he had become a self-described “house husband” in Manhattan raising the couple's son Sean, while Yoko managed the couple's finances.
Variety

David Bowie Film, Based on ‘Thousands’ of Hours of Rare Footage, Coming From Director Brett Morgen (EXCLUSIVE)

Brett Morgen, the freewheeling director behind “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck,” “Jane” and “The Kid Stays in the Picture,” is finalizing a top-secret David Bowie project based on thousands of hours of rare performance footage of the musician, most of it previously uncirculated, sources confirm to Variety. Morgen has been at work on the Bowie film, for which an official title has not been disclosed, for the last four years. A source close to the production cryptically describes it as “neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience built, in part, upon thousands of hours of never before seen material.” Sources...
mxdwn.com

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Teaser Trailer Released

Two years following the release of the feature film Downton Abbey, the teaser trailer for the sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era has dropped. This time it seems the Crowley family is on an adventure to the south of France. The British historical drama television series ran for six seasons, and the story continues for the second time on the big screen following a revelation from the matriarch, the Dowager Countess.
411mania.com

Paramount+ Releases First Teaser For HALO Series

The Halo TV series almost here at last, with Paramount+ releasing the first teaser for the video game adaptation. During Xbox’s 20th anniversary celebration on Monday, the streaming service revealed the first teaser for anticipated series, which is based on the Xbox franchise. HALO is set to premiere on Paramount+...
CNET

Beatles: Get Back documentary with exclusive new John Lennon footage: When and how to watch, what to know

Netflix may have a bundle of documentaries on its streaming service, but the top one on our countdown list belongs squarely to Disney Plus. Later in November, Disney Plus will release The Beatles: Get Back. The hotly anticipated documentary will stream as a series, with three episodes airing on consecutive days. If you're a Beatles fan, you won't want to miss the unseen footage of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they prepare to play their renowned "rooftop concert" at the band's Apple Corps headquarters on London's Savile Row -- the band's last live performance.
940wfaw.com

Flashback: ‘The Beatles Anthology’ Premieres On TV

It was 26 years ago tonight (November 19th, 1995) that The Beatles Anthology premiered on ABC-TV. The three surviving Beatles, with the full cooperation of John Lennon's wife Yoko Ono, teamed up to produce the mini-series, which featured contemporary interviews with Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, as well as archival interviews with Lennon.
940wfaw.com

Extended Beatles Clan Gathers For London ‘Get Back’ Premiere

The extended Beatles clan was in attendance on November 16th in London for the UK premiere of director Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back at Cineworld Empire. The 100-minute edit of the six-hour mini-series brought out Paul McCartney and daughter Mary; George Harrison's first wife, Pattie Boyd; the “Quiet Beatle's” son Dhani Harrison; Ringo Starr's two sons Zak and Jason Starkey — who brought his two sons; Giles Martin, son of the group's late-producer George Martin — who is now behind the boards for all the “Fab Four” archival releases.
