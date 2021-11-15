The Nursing Home at Oleiros / TCU Arquitectos

Manufacturers: Cerámica para arquitectura, Mantra iluminación. Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Overa, a small district of Huércal-Overa, located in the north of the province of Almería, next to the Almanzora river. It is a rural environment with strong roots in agriculture. Over the years, the urban fabric of the town has blurred the agricultural footprint of the territory. The dense network of ditches, in charge of supplying water to the abundant terraces in the area, has gradually given way to a network of tarred roads, which the town has urbanized. Despite this, ancient eras can still be distinguished, today with a renewed image far removed from those spaces where beasts were threshing, which reveal the original rural structure. This was based on a concentric arrangement around these collective workspaces, which over time acquired a character linked to leisure and social relationships.

