Turnstile Announce North American Tour

By Matthew Strauss
 4 days ago
Turnstile have announced North American tour dates in support of their album Glow On. The band will play two California shows in February 2022 before resuming the trek in the spring. Find Turnstile’s schedule—including stops in South America, Europe, and the United Kingdom—below. Read the feature “How Riley Gale,...

JamBase

Cat Power Confirms North American Tour 2022 & Shares Single

Cat Power (Chan Marshall) announced 2022 North American tour dates. The singer-songwriter also shared a single from her upcoming Covers album, Dead Man’s Bones’ “Pa Pa Power.”. Cat Power kicks off her 2022 tour in Albany, New York on January 16. The tour continues through the Northeast with stops in...
Spin

Lucy Dacus Unveils North American Tour Dates, Releases ‘Thumbs Again’

Lucy Dacus just released a new video for “Thumbs Again,” which is a slightly different version of “Thumbs.” “Thumbs Again” is a full-band version with near tangible acoustics and deep resonating percussion. Off Home Video, “Thumbs” initially debuted on Dacus’ 2018 tour with her band boygenius, including Phoebe Bridgers and...
Middletown Press

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Plot First North American Tour As Duo

Nearly a year after the release of their collaborative album Carnage, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will embark on their first North American tour as a duo next year. The 17-date trek will begin March 1 at Asheville, North Carolina’s Thomas Wolfe Auditorium. With shows throughout Texas, California, New York and more, Cave and Ellis will wrap up with two nights at Montreal’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier in early April.
nextmosh.com

Turnstile touring with Citizen, Ceremony + more

Turnstile will join forces with Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult and Coco & Clair Clair for a North American tour in 2022. Dubbed ‘The Turnstile Love Connection Tour’ and in support of Turnstile’s new album ‘Glow On,’ the outing includes shows in February, April and May, with stops in major markets like LA, Vancouver, Austin, Brooklyn and more — all shows are listed below.
vanyaland.com

Band in the USA: Turnstile unveil ‘Love Connection’ tour for 2022

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town. ***. Over the summer Turnstile helped...
Pitchfork

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce World Tour

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced a 2022 world tour in support of their latest LP Butterfly 3000, kicking off on March 19 at Lollapalooza Argentina. They’re supported by Amyl and the Sniffers, Spellling, Dj Crenshaw, Leah Senior, and the Murlocs. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
matadorrecords.com

Perfume Genius – North American 2022 Tour Announcement

Following a tour this month including two nights at a sold out Hollywood Bowl with Tame Impala, Perfume Genius aka Mike Hadreas has announced a 2022 North American Tour. The tour will kick off in Los Angeles and include stops in Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, New York City, Boston and more.
Pitchfork

Maxwell Announces 2022 Tour, Shares New Song “Off”: Listen

Maxwell is back with the new single “Off.” It arrives with the announcement that he plans to release blacksummers’NIGHT in spring 2022. The album will complete his trilogy that began with 2009’s BLACKsummers’night and continued with blackSUMMERS’night in 2016. Listen to “Off,” produced by Maxwell and longtime collaborator Hod David, below.
antiMUSIC

Pearl Jam Update Rescheduled North American Tour Plans

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are sharing an update on plans to reschedule their postponed tour of North America. Originally set to open in Toronto, ON in March of 2020, the Seattle outfit delayed the trek in support of their eleventh studio album, "Gigaton", as the global pandemic began impacting people around the world in increasing numbers.
Pitchfork

7 Highlights From Pitchfork Music Festival London 2021

For its inaugural London edition, Pitchfork Music Festival took the shape of a multi-day, multi-venue showcase stretching to the UK capital’s four corners: Last week, over five days, more than 60 acts performed across 13 venues. Hopping from show to show was a survey of the breadth of music spaces that London currently has to offer, from railway-arch mazes and sweaty pubs, to converted churches and clubs with meticulously fine-tuned sound systems. It’s all too easy to take these places for granted. The number of nightclubs in the city has dropped by 22% since 2019, with the pandemic accelerating a decade-long downward spiral in which London lost more than a third of its grassroots music venues. The festival, for its part, makes a case for bolstering those numbers.
