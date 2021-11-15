ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Nestlé Toll House is getting an early start on National Cookie Day with this giveaway

By Kimberley Spinney
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready for National Cookie Day on December 4? If not, Nestlé Toll House wants to help with a very tasty and comforting giveaway. While we still have plenty of time to get ourselves ready for a day dedicated to all things cookie, that doesn’t mean we can’t get a...

guiltyeats.com

Comments / 0

Related
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Power 96

Thanksgiving Stuffing Requires This One Delicious Minnesotan Ingredient

I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
FIRST For Women

Avoid Bland Scrambled Eggs With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nestl Toll House#Mitt#Cookie Dough#Get Lucky#Food Drink#The National Cookie Day#The Cookie Coach
progressivegrocer.com

Nestlé Rallies

Nestlé has launched Nestlé Rallies nut butter bombs, a snack boasting bold flavors, real creamy nut butters, and rich, premium chocolate. With no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs are chilled to maintain freshness and flavor, providing additional snacking options for those shopping the perimeter of the grocery store. Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs are available in two flavors, Brownie Almond Butter, filled with rich dark chocolate, almond butter and crunchy almond pieces, complemented by a creamy milk chocolate shell, and Salted Cashew Butter, a salty-sweet treat featuring a smooth blend of cashew butter covered in rich, premium dark chocolate, with a third slated to roll out in early 2022: Raspberry Peanut Butter, offering a dark chocolate coating balanced by a creamy peanut butter center studded with raspberry pieces. A package of Nestlé Rallies contains three individual bite-sized bombs, with a suggested retail price of $2.49.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

The ultimate double chocolate game day cookie recipe

Tailgating or tuning in for a big game? Wash it down with a cookie cake and everyone will be a winner. "This fun dessert isn’t just for kids because every time I make it the adults are first to grab a piece," Lee Jackson, RD, LDN, a dietitian with Team Holly says of this recipe from Trim&TERRIFIC Gulf Coast Favorites cookbook by Holly Clegg. "This double chocolate game day cookie cake brightens up the tailgate menu and is extra festive when you use your favorite team colors for the candies," says Jackson, who recommends cutting the cookie cake into small squares when feeding a crowd.
RECIPES
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Get your hands inside this classic cookie jar

The holiday season is fast approaching us, and why not try out a new cookie recipe from “Cookies: The New Classics” by Jesse Szewczyk. Szewczyk, a cookie columnist for The Kitchn with recipes featured on several food sites, including Food Network, has collected 100 recipes of unexpected combinations and bold flavors that will liven up your season.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Sand Hills Express

Cookie Cookie Cookie Starts with C! BB Library Hosts Cookie Contest

(L-R) BB Library Children's Director Brenna Slagle, Alyson Veldhuizen 1st place with Pumpkin Crinkle Cookies and 2nd place was Avery Svoboda with Peanut Butter Cookies dipped in chocolate. BROKEN BOW–C is for Cookie, that’s good enough for me! The Broken Bow Public Library hosted its annual Great Cookie Contest which...
BROKEN BOW, NE
inquirer.com

Holiday cookies are being made at the LaBan house. But now they are gluten-free.

It’s barely dawn, still dark out, and I’m walking Alice to work. My daughter is wearing the checked pants and kitchen clogs of the pastry chef she’s always aspired to be. She’s even awake at 6:45 a.m., which, if you’ve ever seen a 22-year-old power sleep into the early afternoon, is very, very impressive. But her ponytail is tucked neatly under her Phillies cap. She’s caffeinated. She’s got the code to enter a popular bakery near Rittenhouse Square, because she is often the first team member to arrive. And as she disappears inside ready to fire up the ovens for the bustling weekend morning shift, I can’t help but think this job has been a blessing, especially after this difficult year in which she discovered the hard way that she no longer could eat gluten.
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

Join Our Cookie Countdown Challenge and Bake Up Some Holiday Magic

There are a lot of things to love about the holiday season. Quality time with friends and family, decorating the house, cooking delicious meals and, of course, cookie baking! Sure, you can bake all-year round, but there's just something about breaking out the rolling pin and whipping up some sweet treats during the cozy holiday months when the weather is cold outside and the Christmas tunes are blasting inside. And if you're in the market for cookies that taste as good as they look, we've got the sweets you need for the season.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Matcha-Butter Cookies with White Chocolate Drizzle

Sift flour and matcha into a medium bowl, breaking up any clumps using a rubber spatula; set aside. Vigorously whisk butter in a large bowl until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Gradually add sugar to butter, about 2 tablespoons at a time, whisking well after each addition and scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Whisk in egg until well combined. Add flour mixture in 3 additions, folding with a rubber spatula after each addition to form a shaggy dough. Using your hands, gently knead dough in bowl just until all dry ingredients are evenly incorporated and dough forms a ball. Flatten into a 1-inch-thick disk. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and chill at least 2 hours or up to 12 hours.
RECIPES
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tasted 7 Walmart Pies & This Is the Best

Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fox News

Loaded sweet potato casserole for Thanksgiving: Try the recipe

This Thanksgiving, take your sweet potatoes up a notch with this tasty recipe. Debi Morgan, creator of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her "Loaded Sweet Potato Casserole" recipe with Fox News ahead of the holiday. What makes this recipe stand out is that it combines two of...
RECIPES
FanSided

FanSided

186K+
Followers
375K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy