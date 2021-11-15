ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona reports 2,774 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona are reporting more than 2,700 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The 2,774 additional cases reported Monday by the Department...

