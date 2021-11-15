ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes place Jaskin, Fischer on IR; Larsson in COVID-19 protocols

By ARIZONA SPORTS
 4 days ago
Arizona Coyotes forwards Dmitrij Jaskin and Christian Fischer have been moved to the injured reserve Monday, while Johan Larsson was placed in COVID-19 protocols. Larsson, who has five points this year, entered the COVID-19 protocols...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes drop third straight, fall to Nashville Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi had two goals and two assists to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and four of five. Juuse Saros had 22 saves. Eeli Tolvanen had two assists.
NHL
Injury bug bites Coyotes once more as Fischer, Jaskin set to miss time

Injuries have hit the one-win Arizona Coyotes once again. In a Monday press release, the Coyotes announced they had placed Christian Fischer and Dimitrij Jaškin on injured reserve. Jaškin was injured following a knee-to-knee collision Saturday with Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki. The collision likely ended Jaškin’s season. Fischer was...
NHL
NHL

Mikkola added to COVID-19 protocol list

ANAHEIM - St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola was added to the team's non-roster COVID-19 protocol list on Friday night. Mikkola becomes the sixth Blues player to be entered into the League protocols this season. Earlier Friday, the team placed defenseman Torey Krug on the list. Other Blues on the...
NHL
Senators place Nick Holden in COVID-19 protocol, recall Erik Brannstrom

The Ottawa Senators have placed defenceman Nick Holden in COVID-19 protocol, the team announced on Sunday. Also going into COVID-19 protocol is Senators assistant coach Jack Capuano. As a result, Ottawa is recalling defenceman Erik Brannstrom from its AHL-affiliate Belleville Senators. Forward Austin Watson entered the protocol on Friday. Holden...
NHL
Blues place Niko Mikkola on the NHL Covid-19 protocol list, find themselves in a cap crunch

Fresh off of the news that defenseman Torey Krug has been placed on the Covid-19 protocol list (and following news that Brayden Schenn is returning to St. Louis for evaluation after getting injured during the first period of the Blues’ win over San Jose on Thursday night) comes word that fellow defenseman Niko Mikkola will join him on that list.
NHL
Ottawa Senators place 6th player in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Defenseman Josh Brown became the sixth Ottawa Senators player in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, with the team canceling practice for precautionary reasons. Just for starters: As they shop for rotation upgrade, Cardinals discuss, debate bringing Reyes, Hicks into mix. Boras skewers MLB's 'rotten eggs' of...
NHL
Senators place defenceman Victor Mete in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

The Ottawa Senators have placed defenceman Victor Mete in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Tuesday, making him the latest in a growing list of players on the team impacted by the virus. The Senators cancelled practice on Monday for precautionary reasons after defenceman Nick Holden and associate coach...
NHL
Sharks in COVID-19 protocol 'headed in right direction'

Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage for the 2021-22 season. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. The San...
NHL
Blues place Torey Krug on NHL Covid-19 protocol list

The NHL’s Covid-19 protocol list giveth, and it taketh away. Honestly, it just taketh, because having Ryan O’Reilly back for the last two weeks would’ve been nice. Having Brandon Saad for his whole tenure here would’ve been swell, too. It’s claimed those two forwards, Ville Husso, Kyle Clifford, and now...
NHL
Senators place leading scorer Drake Batherson in COVID-19 protocol

Per the team’s communications department, the Ottawa Senators placed forward Drake Batherson in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Sunday. Batherson becomes the fifth Sens forward and 10th Sens player overall now listed as non-roster due to COVID-19. It’s a tough loss for an already depleted Senators team. Batherson leads Ottawa in scoring with 16 points in just 14 games.
NHL
NHL postpones 3 games amid Ottawa Senators virus outbreak

The NHL postponed three Ottawa Senators games on Monday amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, the first time any North American major professional sports league has been hit by rescheduling this fall because of the coronavirus. Games scheduled for Tuesday at New Jersey, at home Thursday against Nashville and...
NHL
Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault In COVID-19 Protocol

Bad news for tonight’s VGK game against Carolina. Why bother telling you when we can let the team do it?. Coming up from the Henderson Silver Knights are…. In other news, if you’re going, Knight time is at 6:30, and the key color in your wardrobe should be…
NHL
Coyotes snap losing streak behind 2-goal game from Barrett Hayton

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Arizona center Barrett Hayton waited patiently for a breakout performance. It finally came Tuesday. He scored twice and Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves as the Arizona Coyotes downed the St. Louis Blues 3-2. “It felt unreal,” Hayton said. “I love to score. I wanted to produce...
NHL
