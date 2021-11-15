Coyotes place Jaskin, Fischer on IR; Larsson in COVID-19 protocols

MYRTLE BEACH — The Blue Ridge Coyotes competed in the Winter World Series at Myrtle Beach on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24. The team came together going into the championship game, as they were sitting on a 5-0 record. The Coyotes lost the championship in a shoot out game by one run, which gave the Coyotes the runner-up trophy. Multiple home runs contributed to the Coyotes’ weekend success, with Lily Stanley hitting five home runs, Preslee Ladd hitting 2 two, and Chesney Marsh hitting three. Other home run hitters were Marcy Baker, Melah Cheek, Haelynn House, Maddie Kate Lloyd, Rhylann, and Miranda. The Coyotes ended their 8-under season with great at bats, seamless defense, and the honor of bringing home Winter World Series Runner-Up Rings.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO