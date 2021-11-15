Monday Weather: Lingering showers, light winds

DENVER(CBS)- We have a brief warming trend for eastern Colorado coming for Friday. A high pressure ridge is slowly tracking east across the southern Rockies. With Colorado on the top side of this ridge there will be a strong southwesterly flow forming into Friday. This will do a few thing kick up more wind and bring in a flow of high cloudiness ahead of our next cold front. Credit: CBS4 With the increased cloud cover there may be a few light snow showers in the mountains overnight into Friday morning. The wind will still be pretty strong into the early part of the day Friday. As a result, the Red Flag Warning for the Front Range Foothills, South Park and the Palmer Divide will remain intact overnight thru Friday morning. Credit: CBS4 A cold front will pass thru over the weekend bringing in cooler temperatures along with some light mountain snow during the day on Saturday. Along with the front there may be a few sprinkles of rain for Denver and northeastern Colorado Saturday night. But, amounts will be very light if any at all. Credit: CBS4 Snow amounts in the northern and central mountains could range from 1 to 3 inches before Sunday morning. Credit: CBS4

COLORADO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO