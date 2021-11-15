Monday Weather: Lingering showers, light winds

Coldest Temps of the Season Arrive Monday into Tuesday. Blustery start for the higher elevations with gusts 40+ mph and wind chills into the teens. The rest of the region is waking up to wind chills near freezing. Clear and much cooler today. Relative humidity levels will be extremely dry, but as of this morning, not seeing any active burn bans for this weekend. Highs will reach the low to mid-50s through Saturday, nearly 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Another cold front will bring better rain chances to the area late Sunday into Monday. A pocket of freezing air will sink into the region bringing wind chills down to the single digits for the mountains Tuesday morning and the teens and 20s for the rest of the region. This, however, will be the worst issue for holiday travel. Temps will climb into the low 60s by Thanksgiving Day.
Comments / 0