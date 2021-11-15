ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday Weather: Lingering showers, light winds

By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAWAI'I (KITV4) -- Partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 83 to 88. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy conditions this evening with scattered...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf#Hawai I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
wccbcharlotte.com

Colder and Drier Start to Weekend; Cold Front to Start the Week

Coldest Temps of the Season Arrive Monday into Tuesday. Blustery start for the higher elevations with gusts 40+ mph and wind chills into the teens. The rest of the region is waking up to wind chills near freezing. Clear and much cooler today. Relative humidity levels will be extremely dry, but as of this morning, not seeing any active burn bans for this weekend. Highs will reach the low to mid-50s through Saturday, nearly 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Another cold front will bring better rain chances to the area late Sunday into Monday. A pocket of freezing air will sink into the region bringing wind chills down to the single digits for the mountains Tuesday morning and the teens and 20s for the rest of the region. This, however, will be the worst issue for holiday travel. Temps will climb into the low 60s by Thanksgiving Day.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Showers linger Friday, dry start to weekend

A cold front moving through the region Thursday bringing a round of rainfall to the area. Following the cold front, winds turn in favor of lake-effect showers through the overnight. Temperatures drop to near freezing for overnight lows, so expecting rain showers to turn to snow showers. Light accumulations possible, mainly into northwestern Steuben County where higher elevations could see near 1″ of snowfall into the morning hours.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
CBS42.com

Sunny and much colder today with warmer temperatures this weekend

The Lunar Eclipse is ending this morning. It is a clear and cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. Bundle up as you head out the door. We will have a sunny, breezy, and drier day as an area of high pressure moves north of Alabama. Expect chilly temperatures with highs only in the upper 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
Dallas News

Dry and cool Friday

After a cold start, the rest of Friday will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 60s. Tonight will be mostly clear and not as cold as Thursday night with overnight lows in the 40s. The weekend will feature beautiful fall weather with a bit of a warming...
ENVIRONMENT
1011now.com

Cool and breezy Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday looks to be milder, but still seasonably cool with more clouds and breezy conditions. Below average temperatures return for the second half of the weekend and early next week. It looks to be mainly dry through the middle of next week. An upper level disturbance...
LINCOLN, NE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Weather Explained: Understanding the wind chill

Just a little wind on a cold day can add an extra bite in the air. Wind chill is the temperature that it feels like to the human body when you factor in the wind speed. When the wind chill value is in the teens below zero, frostbite can set in within a matter of minutes. The most extreme wind chill values (-30 degrees or colder) can result in frostbite in as little as 5-10 minutes.
ENVIRONMENT
Bay News 9

Weather Explained: Understanding the wind chill

Just a little wind on a cold day can add an extra bite in the air. Wind chill is the temperature that it feels like to the human body when you factor in the wind speed. When the wind chill value is in the teens below zero, frostbite can set in within a matter of minutes. The most extreme wind chill values (-30 degrees or colder) can result in frostbite in as little as 5-10 minutes.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Warmer and Windy Friday, A Little Moisture For The Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We have a brief warming trend for eastern Colorado coming for Friday. A high pressure ridge is slowly tracking east across the southern Rockies. With Colorado on the top side of this ridge there will be a strong southwesterly flow forming into Friday. This will do a few thing kick up more wind and bring in a flow of high cloudiness ahead of our next cold front. Credit: CBS4 With the increased cloud cover there may be a few light snow showers in the mountains overnight into Friday morning. The wind will still be pretty strong into the early part of the day Friday. As a result, the Red Flag Warning for the Front Range Foothills, South Park and the Palmer Divide will remain intact overnight thru Friday morning. Credit: CBS4 A cold front will pass thru over the weekend bringing in cooler temperatures along with some light mountain snow during the day on Saturday. Along with the front there may be a few sprinkles of rain for Denver and northeastern Colorado Saturday night. But, amounts will be very light if any at all. Credit: CBS4 Snow amounts in the northern and central mountains could range from 1 to 3 inches before Sunday morning. Credit: CBS4
COLORADO STATE
KHON2

Light trade winds expected to get stronger by Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will remain on the lighter side over Kauai and Oahu through Saturday, but will be locally breezy over Maui and Hawaii Counties. Winds will increase on Sunday, and will then remain breezy to locally strong statewide for most of next week. A mostly dry weather pattern will prevail for at […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
brproud.com

Thursday Night: Partial lunar eclipse overnight; Another cold front Sunday night/Monday morning

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly overnight. Morning temperatures will be in the low and mid 40s. Friday Morning: A Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible overnight/Friday morning. The partial eclipse begins at 1:18 AM, the greatest eclipse at 97% (peak – mostly red moon) will be at 3:02 AM, and the partial eclipse ends at 4:47 AM. Look toward the western horizon! Viewing will last around 3 and a half hours, which means this will be the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century! Unfortunately, there is a chance that clouds may obstruct viewing. Fingers crossed that skies clear enough for us to enjoy!
ASTRONOMY
cbslocal.com

Miami Weather: Chill In The Air For Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There will be a chill in the air as you prepare for Thanksgiving next week, but expect warmer temperatures to return by Thursday afternoon and evening. Tuesday, a strong cold front slides south through the Florida peninsula turning our breeze to the northwest dropping temperatures into the lower 60s and upper 50s. The breeze continues Tuesday night, but gets a little lighter by Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning Cooler This Weekend With Light Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – After a chilly start to the day on Thursday it was a little warmer around Colorado to end the work week. Afternoon highs today will be near to slightly above normal for this time of year. We still have some wind issues to deal with on this Friday with breezy conditions expected at times, especially in and near the foothills and on exposed mountain passes. There’s a Red Flag Warning still in effect for most of Fremont County today. A weak weather system will pass by Colorado this weekend with a cold front that will drop our temperatures by...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy