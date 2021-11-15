ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Amazon Launches Prime Video App for Mac

By Juli Clover
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon today introduced a native macOS app for its Amazon Prime Video service, with the app now available from the Mac App Store. Prime Video subscribers can stream content using the new app,...

www.macrumors.com

Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
T3.com

Amazon shares details of its 48-hour Black Friday sale event

Amazon US has announced details of its 48-hour Black Friday 2021 sales event. The retailer says that thousands of deals will be available for customers starting on Thursday, 25 November through November 26, "including deep discounts on select TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG, select Alexa-enabled devices, and must-have toys from Fisher-Price, Barbie, and Disney, plus many more."
INTERNET
Android Headlines

Amazon Will Soon Allow Its Users To Easily Share Prime Video Content

Amazon Prime Video has grown itself as a worthy alternative to Netflix. Fast forward to now, to help its marketing game, Amazon will soon allow its prime users to easily share video clips of its Prime Video content. In an official blog, the company says that it will allow its...
BUSINESS
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
INTERNET
The Independent

Amazon Black Friday Week deals 2021: The best discounts on Kindles, 4K TVs, headphones and more today

Black Friday 2021 is inching closer every day with just seven days to go, but if you can’t wait that long, some of our favourite retailers have dropped their deals early, including Currys, Boots, Superdrug, Very and AO.Amazon has, of course, taken note too. A major player in the sales game, the online giant dropped a huge range of deals a whopping three weeks in advance with discounts of up to 45 per cent off across every category, including Amazon devices, TVs, gaming, laptops, home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and a whole lot more.Follow live: The best Black Friday...
SHOPPING
WDAM-TV

15-year-old Vicksburg YouTuber featured on Amazon Prime Video

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The average teen flips burgers and tosses pizza to bring in extra cash. But it’s mind-blowing to know that someone too young for a license can make big money as a social media influencer. Christian Curtis, 15, is a YouTuber with more than 50,000 followers and...
VICKSBURG, MS
The Independent

Black Friday TV deals 2021: Best discounts on 4K and OLED smart TVs from Samsung, Sony Bravia and more

Black Friday is now just a week away. The annual sales event is synonymous with heavily discounted televisions, but while the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, the very best Black Friday TV deals are still highly sought-after online. Most of the big retailers, including Amazon, AO, Currys and Studio, have kicked off their Black Friday celebrations early, heavily discounting some of their bestselling TVs by up to £500. We’ve already found some eye-catching offers, which we’ve compiled below, but keep checking back as the big day approaches for even...
SHOPPING
Android Central

Amazon Prime Video gets a cool clip-sharing tool with some caveats

Amazon introduces a new sharing feature for the Prime Video app. It lets users edit and share clips from Amazon Original movies and shows. The took is only available on iOS at the moment, with no word on Android availability. The new sharing tool is only available on select Amazon...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Best Photo, Audio, and Video Apps for Mac

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Need a goodMac app for your photo, video, or audio needs? We've collected a list of the best apps for audio and visual tasks on macOS.
SOFTWARE
ausdroid.net

Amazon Prime Video Australia bundled Channels launched: Paramount+, STARZPLAY, MGM and more

MGM ($4.99/month) which is interesting to see here, you might not be aware that Amazon now owns MGM Studios. The Great Courses ($7.99/month) Love Nature ($3.99/month) Prime members in Australia will be able to choose from a variety of channels that not only provide easy access to even more TV shows and movies customers love, all in one place, but also channels that bring popular U.S. content to their fingertips to enjoy anywhere, anytime in Australia.
TV SHOWS
Android Police

The latest T-Mobile perk is a free year of Paramount+

T-Mobile has recently been all about offering its customers cool perks, either physical ones through T-Mobile Tuesdays or virtual perks like free Apple TV+ or Netflix. The company will even pay off your phone if you're on another carrier. This new perk, though, might be especially interesting if you like watching free movies and TV series, as T-Mobile has announced it will be offering a whole year of Paramount+.
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

Epic Games CEO Renews Attack on Apple and Calls for Single, Universal App Store

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has today renewed his attack on Apple and called for a single, universal app store that works across all platforms (via Bloomberg). Last year, Epic's popular game "Fortnite" became the subject of heated litigation with Apple and Google over the rate of commission on in-app purchases. After Epic broke App Store rules by implementing a direct payment option, the game was removed from the App Store and Epic's developer account was terminated.
BUSINESS
MacRumors Forums

Deals: AirTag 4-Pack Drops to $87.99 for Amazon Prime Members

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Prime members can see this discount by logging into their Amazon account while on Woot's website. Afterwards, the extra $5 off will be added automatically when you place the AirTag 4-pack into your cart.
SHOPPING
MacRumors Forums

Apple Launches Self Service Repair Program, Starting With iPhone 12 and 13

Apple today announced the "Self Service Repair" program, allowing users to complete their own repairs. The program will give customers who are comfortable with the idea of completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and manuals, starting with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups. The scheme will be introduced in phases, adding more repairs and supported devices over time. Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams said:
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

Limited-Edition Beats Flex Launching in Collaboration With Fragment Design

Beats today announced the upcoming launch of a new collaboration with fragment design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara for a minimalist limited-edition version of the Beats Flex earbuds. The new black-on-black Beats Flex will be available starting Thursday, November 18 from Apple and SSENSE and will be priced at $69.99. Beats Flex...
ELECTRONICS

