A single father has made a touching tribute to his late wife by recreating her maternity photo shoot with their daughter one year after her tragic death.James Alvarez celebrated his daughter Adalyn Rose Alvarez-Aguilar’s first birthday by asking photographer Grisel Leyva to capture them together in a shoot reminiscent of some of the final photos taken of his wife.Yesenia Aguilar died after an alleged drunk driver plowed into her and Mr Alvarez while they were walking through Anaheim, California, in August 2020.Ms Aguilar was 35 months pregnant at the time and died.Adalyn miraculously survived after she was delivered by emergency...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 25 DAYS AGO