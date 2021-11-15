ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ukraine will be part of Nord Stream 2 certification process - German regulator

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48B2Hd_0cxGiBzr00

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s energy regulator said on Monday Ukrainian gas companies Naftogaz and GTSOU were given notice that they will be included in the ongoing German certification procedures of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline which they had applied for.

“The Bundesnetzagentur (Federal Network Agency) can confirm that it has invited the National Joint Stock Company Naftogaz of Ukraine and LLC Gas Transmission System Operator (GTSOU) of Ukraine to the certification process today,” it said in a statement after an enquiry.

The head of Naftogaz had said at a conference in Abu Dhabi he was expecting the decision about including Ukraine this week.

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Germany won’t admit refugees from Belarus-Polish border -interior minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Germany will not take in refugees stranded on the Belarus-Polish border, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday after talks with his Polish counterpart. “If we took in refugees, if we bowed to the pressure and said ‘we are taking refugees into European countries’, then this would...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Gas Pipeline#Stock Company#Nord Stream 2#German#Ukrainian#Gtsou#Federal Network Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
AFP

Germany agrees tougher curbs on unvaccinated to curb Covid surge

German leaders on Thursday agreed tough new curbs on the unvaccinated, with plans to shut them out of restaurants, sporting events and cultural shows as the country battles to halt a record rise in Covid infections. With new cases soaring to an all-time high of 65,371, leaders of Germany's 16 states agreed after crisis talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel to require those not immunised to provide negative tests in order to use public transport or go to the office. To protect the most vulnerable, they also agreed to introduce compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers and employees in elderly homes. "We need to quickly put a brake on the exponential rise" in cases and intensive care bed occupancy, Merkel said, calling the situation "highly dramatic".
PUBLIC HEALTH
offshore-technology.com

Germany suspends certification for Russian’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Germany’s energy regulator Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) has suspended certification for the $11bn Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline intended to transport Russian gas to Europe through the Baltic Sea. The gas export pipeline is owned and operated by Swiss-based Nord Stream 2, a wholly owned subsidiary of Russia’s Gazprom. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus announced talks Wednesday with the EU over thousands of migrants massed at the Polish border, a volatile crisis the West says is President Alexander Lukashenko's revenge for sanctions on his regime. "We have to prepare for months or even years," The West has accused Belarus of luring thousands of migrants, many from Iraq and Syria, with the promise of an easy crossing into the EU and then forcing them to stay at the border.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
241K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy