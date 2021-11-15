Marysville Man Killed in High-Speed Motorcycle Crash

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, A 93-year-old woman from Yuba City lost her life in a three-car crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County. According to reports from the Yuba-Sutter Area Office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash site was Stewart Road. At approximately 9:30 a.m., the elderly woman was driving south on Highway 99 in a 2018 Toyota. She entered the turn lane, intending to go left on Stewart Road. At the same time, a 24-year-old woman from Sacramento was driving north on Highway 99 in a 2016 Mazda. The younger woman was in the number two lane, south of the intersection with Stewart Road. The third involved party was a 27-year-old man from Sacramento who was also traveling north on Highway 99. He was driving a 2005 Lexus and was slightly behind and to the left of the Mazda. The 93-year-old woman in the Toyota began her left-hand turn onto Stewart without yielding to oncoming vehicles. She turned directly into the path of the Mazda and the Lexus.

SUTTER COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO