Loop Capital downgrades Shopify to neutral

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing for small businesses. Shopify would benefit from having its own cloud computing platform. Back in the early 2000s, as Amazon scaled its marketplace, it began providing cloud infrastructure services to third-party sellers. At first, this platform was meant to facilitate Amazon's ambitions in e-commerce, but it eventually became something much bigger. Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the No. 1 cloud computing platform in the world and the chief driver of Amazon's operating profits.
