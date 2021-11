Panama's ex-president Ricardo Martinelli was acquitted on Tuesday in a trial for alleged espionage against opponents of his government when he was in power between 2009 and 2014. It is the second time the former Panamanian leader has been acquitted on such charges. He was also accused of embezzling public funds to spy on his opponents when he led the country, and the prosecution accused him of wiretapping more than 150 people, including politicians and journalists. But the court ruled that the prosecution's evidence against Martinelli was insufficient.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO