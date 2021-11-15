ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full blood lunar eclipse will be visible in New Jersey

By Bill Doyle
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 4 days ago
The longest lunar eclipse in 580 years will be visible early Fri. morning, Nov. 19. The eclipse will turn November’s “Beaver Moon” a reddish hue, hence the name, “Blood Moon.” You’ll have to get up early to see it in all its glory, though, as it will peak between 2 and...

scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
Fast Company

Don’t panic, but NASA is gearing up to defend our planet against catastrophic asteroids

Later in November, NASA will launch its first major test of humankind’s planetary defenses. A cube-shaped spacecraft will begin a 10-month journey across the universe, fated to meet with orbiting double asteroids Dimorphos and Didymos 7 million miles from Earth. The voyager will collide with Dimorphos, the smaller of the two celestial bodies, at a speed of 15,000 miles per hour. And if all goes well, the resulting crash—calculated to astronomical precision—will deflect Dimorphos’ orbit by roughly 1%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cosmos

New dinosaur species uncovered in frozen Greenland

Some 25 years after its bones were first uncovered in the frosty wilds of east Greenland, a new species of dinosaur, Issi saaneq, has been described by palaeontologists, who have revealed it to be the region’s oldest-known plant-eating dinosaur. The creature, closely related to the Plateosaurus commonly found in Germany,...
WILDLIFE
Daily Voice

Bright Green Fireball Spotted By NJ, PA Residents

A bright green fireball lit up the sky on Wednesday night -- just after SpaceX's Crew-3 liftoff, Space.com reports.Nearly 500 people including some from New Jersey and Pennsylvania reported the fireball to the American Meteor Society.The Taurid fireball was visible at 9:12 EST on Nov. 10, just nine…
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Death in space: Here's what would happen to our bodies

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Tim Thompson, Dean of Health & Life Sciences + Professor of Applied Biological Anthropology, Teesside University, the U.K. As space travel for recreational purposes is becoming a very real possibility,...
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

The Blood Moon On Nov. 19 Could Be Life-Changing For 4 Signs

Gird your loins, because eclipse season has officially arrived. In astrology, an eclipse is more than just a trippy phenomenon in the sky; it’s a harbinger of immeasurable change. An eclipse has the tendency to “eclipse” things out of your life, paving the way for something new and unexpected. Although the intensity of an eclipse can leave you with cosmic whiplash, you can rest assured there’s always a higher purpose to its impact. After all, an eclipse activates the lunar nodes, which brings you closer to your ultimate destiny. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the November 2021 blood moon lunar eclipse the most — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — you may come face to face with your fate.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

What we discovered on the far side of the Moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China’s...
ASTRONOMY
