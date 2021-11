Younger race fans may recognize Bob Bondurant's name because of his racing school, but Bondurant was a World Champion Race Car Driver. Bob Bondurant once said, "My life has been lived in two halves. The first was becoming a World Champion driver. The second was teaching the world to become champions." He will be missed, especially by those of us lucky enough to have met him. Social media is filled with tributes to man who loved racing and wanted everyone else to love it and be better at it, as well.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO