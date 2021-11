ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Parents in Rocklin were frustrated over a quiz question involving the KKK and Fox News, and they are calling on the district to take action. Frustrated parents came face to face with the Rocklin Unified school board for the first time since a controversial quiz sparked concern. “I know there is politics in history, but I don’t want to know your politics and I don’t think my kids should know your politics,” said Whitney High School parent Kari Hamilton. The history quiz question at Whitney High School asked: A group of complete idiots is a “KKK” b “all of Florida” c “Fox News” d “Texans” “It...

