ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

U.S journalist Danny Fenster says he wasn’t starved or beaten in captivity in Myanmar

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) – American journalist Danny Fenster said upon arrival in Doha on...

q957.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

U.N. sees possible war crimes in "reckless" Ethiopia war as U.S. warns citizens to prepare to flee

Johannesburg — The United Nations released a report on Wednesday warning that atrocities committed by both sides in the brutal war in Ethiopia may amount to crimes against humanity, as the spreading conflict sparked a warning for U.S. citizens to prepare to leave the country. Fighting has raged in the northern Tigray region for a year now, with reports of massacres, gang-rapes and ethnic cleansing, and the war has worryingly crept closer to the capital in recent days.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Richardson
Person
Andrew Mills
AFP

Myanmar arrests ex-lawmaker it says masterminded anti-junta attacks

Myanmar security forces have arrested a former lawmaker and prominent hip-hop artist accused of masterminding a string of attacks targeting regime forces and officials, the junta said on Friday. Self-declared civilian "people's defence forces" have sprung up to fight for democracy since the generals seized power in a February coup, with dissidents targeting officials perceived to be working with the junta. Maung Kyaw, 40, was arrested from an apartment in the commercial hub Yangon following a "tip-off and cooperation from dutiful citizens," the junta's information team said. The former lawmaker -- who also goes by the name Phyo Zeya Thaw -- was in possession of two pistols, ammunition and an M-16 rifle, it added.
POLITICS
AFP

Cambodia frees 27 activists, political prisoners

Cambodia has released 27 activists jailed over charges of incitement against strongman Hun Sen's government as the country prepares to host international talks. "Cambodia needs to reduce the political tension and condemnation of its human rights situation," Am Sam Ath told AFP. Chin Malin, a Justice Ministry spokesman, confirmed the release of the jailed activists, citing the need to reduce overcrowding in prisons.
WORLD
q957.com

Saudi Arabia reopens embassy in Somalia: state news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia has reopened its embassy in the Somali capital Mogadishu, state news agency(SPA) quoted the Saudi Foreign Ministry as saying on Friday. A Saudi diplomatic delegation visited Somalia in June, where it discussed preparations for reopening the embassy that has been operating from neighbouring Kenya for years.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Blinken urges greater role - and accountability - for Nigeria

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday backed a greater leadership role by Nigeria but also encouraged accountability over human rights concerns which have rattled the US relationship with Africa's most populous nation. - Widening criticism - Concerns over human rights have prompted wide concern in Congress, with Senator Bob Menendez, a member of President Joe Biden's Democratic Party who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, calling for a "fundamental rethink" of the relationship.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Captivity#U S#Reuters#American
AFP

Colombian president declares 'end' of Gulf Clan cartel

Colombia's President Ivan Duque on Friday declared the "end" of the Gulf Clan drug cartel, formerly the country's largest, after the capture of its leader and dozens of other members. Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as Otoniel, was arrested on October 23 in a raid involving 500 police and military personnel. The 50-year-old is waiting to be extradited on drug trafficking charges to the United States, which had offered a $5-million reward for his capture. In recent days, authorities arrested another 90 suspected members of Colombia's largest cocaine cartel, which operates in concert with Mexican drug gangs in almost 30 countries.
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — America's top defense official vowed Saturday to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to counter its “dangerous use” of suicide drones in the wider Mideast, a pledge coming as negotiations remain stalled over Tehran's tattered atomic deal with world powers. Defense...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's maritime escalation

China is escalating its imperial conquest of the South China Sea. On Tuesday, Chinese coast guard vessels fired water cannons against Philippine supply boats, blocking their attempt to resupply forces guarding the Second Thomas Shoal. Located well within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, the Shoal is nonetheless claimed by China. The enduring ludicrousness of China's South China Sea claims notwithstanding (the Thomas Shoal is 720 miles from the nearest Chinese territory), President Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's escalation. A fake strong man, Duterte has spent the past five years making himself Xi Jinping's favorite puppet. Indeed, Duterte has acted far more akin to a Chinese communist viceroy than the leader of a once proud and vibrant democracy.
POLITICS
AFP

Nicaraguan president, wife banned from US

The United States on Tuesday imposed an entry ban on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, his vice-president wife and his government, after elections that were internationally dismissed as illegitimate. Before the November 7 vote, Nicaraguan authorities detained nearly 40 opposition figures, including seven would-be presidential challengers, assuring victory for long-time ruler Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo. "The repressive and abusive acts of the Ortega government and those who support it compel the United States to act," President Joe Biden said in a proclamation. "The Ortega government's undemocratic, authoritarian actions have crippled the electoral process and stripped away the right of Nicaraguan citizens to choose their leaders in free and fair elections."
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US removes sanctions on Burundi

The US government Thursday removed sanctions placed on Burundi six years ago, crediting elections, a fall in violence, and reforms by President Evariste Ndayishimiye. The situation in Burundi "has been significantly altered by events of the past year, including the transfer of power following elections in 2020, significantly decreased violence, and President Ndayishimiye’s pursuit of reforms," Biden's executive order said.
WORLD
q957.com

Poland says small groups of migrants still trying to enter from Belarus

WARSAW (Reuters) – Migrants still tried crossing overnight from Belarus, but in smaller numbers and mostly in smaller groups, Polish authorities said on Friday, a day after Belarus cleared the main camps where migrants were based and brought them to warehouses. Thursday’s clearing of the camp, and the first repatriation...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy