Dense fog impacts Valley, Delta for 6th consecutive day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Sacramento and North San Joaquin valleys and the Delta region.

National Weather Service Sacramento says the advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. Monday.

Reduced visibilities will result in hazardous driving conditions, and even as the fog lifts, clouds will fill the sky.

Highs will be cool in the upper 50s, near 60 degrees.

The fog will redevelop for Tuesday morning, but higher winds will help clear it out.

FOX40 meteorologist Adam Epstein said sunshine is expected Tuesday afternoon, with warmer highs in the mid-60s.

Morning fog is likely again on Wednesday, and showers are expected late Thursday into Friday.

Since the Valley received about .5 inches of rain last week, there has been enough moisture, cool conditions and light winds to produce fog in the area.

Fog has developed each day since, creating six days of fogginess, and counting.

The Delta region has been plagued by some of the most consistent dense fog, as tule fog forms in the Carquinez Strait and often blankets Fairfield in Solano County.

