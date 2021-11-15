ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Three men suspected of armed robbery at Rockford Walgreens

 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday morning, police were called to a Walgreens at 2323 Charles Street after reports of an armed robbery.

Once arriving, police were told that three black armed males, wearing surgical masks, entered the store and stole cash from safes and registers before running out of the front door.

Police are asking to contact them at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 if you have any information about these men.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

