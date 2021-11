FOXBORO (CBS) — It finally happened. Jakobi Meyers scored his first career touchdown. The third-year Patriots receiver went into Sunday’s Patriots-Browns game with the most career receiving yards without a touchdown. But his long wait to find the end zone came to an end late in the fourth quarter when Meyers connected with Brian Hoyer for an 11-yard score against Cleveland. The touchdown finished off a six-play, 95-yard drive that put the Patriots on top 45-7 with 4:13 left in the game. Meyers made sure that he found pay dirt on the play, leaping into the end zone from a few yards...

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO