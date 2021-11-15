Fulton police investigating after man’s body found in creek

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — Police in east-central Missouri are investigating after the bullet-riddled body of a man was found early Monday in a creek in Fulton.

The body was found in Stinson Creek around 1 a.m. Monday, television station KOMU reported. Fulton police announced the discovery in a Facebook post.

Police said the man had been shot multiple times. Officials did not immediately release the victim’s identity or announce any arrests in the case.