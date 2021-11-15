ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MO

Fulton police investigating after man’s body found in creek

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — Police in east-central Missouri are investigating after the bullet-riddled body of a man was found early Monday in a creek in Fulton.

The body was found in Stinson Creek around 1 a.m. Monday, television station KOMU reported. Fulton police announced the discovery in a Facebook post.

Police said the man had been shot multiple times. Officials did not immediately release the victim’s identity or announce any arrests in the case.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Arkansas State Police settles in suit over pursuit maneuver

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police agreed to limit how a maneuver where troopers intentionally bump a car during a pursuit can be used under a tentative legal settlement announced Friday by attorneys for a woman injured when a trooper caused her vehicle to flip. Attorneys for Janice...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

655K+
Followers
349K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy