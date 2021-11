Following a rookie season that resulted in 5 feature wins and a second place finish in the points standings would be a tough act for any driver to follow, but for Oakdale, CT native Derek Debbis and the #56 Donna May Fisheries team, there were no such issues in his sophomore season. Debbis followed up his extraordinary rookie campaign with a division leading 7 win season that helped propel him to the top of the championship standings and become the 2021 SK Light championship.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO