Teen driver killed, 4 hurt, when car hits parked truck

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating two fatal traffic crashes in Providence early Monday.

A 17-year-old boy died and four other people were injured when a car struck a parked car carrier at about 12:30 a.m., police said.

The car was traveling at a “high rate of speed” on Niantic Avenue when it crossed the double yellow lines at a curve and struck the stationary truck, police said. It was raining and the road was wet at the time, police said.

The teenage driver died at the scene.

Four passengers were taken to area hospitals.

One of the passengers told police they were on their way home from work.

The car transporter was unoccupied.

No names were made public.

A 52-year-old man died in an unrelated two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 at about 5:20 a.m., state police said.

The man, Roger Hall, was driving south when he lost control of his car and veered left, striking the center median barrier, police said. His car came to rest in the high-speed lane.

A pickup truck also heading south then struck the car, police said.

Hall was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The pickup driver was also taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Both crashes remain under investigation.