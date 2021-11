Today 23XI Racing announced competition updates and its crew chief lineup for the 2022 season. Bootie Barker will continue with Bubba Wallace, moving from interim to full-time crew chief of the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, and Billy Scott joins the team as the crew chief of the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD with Kurt Busch. As the team quickly adapts to the Next Gen car and continues to build a top-tier organization, both Barker and Scott will also manage areas across the entire 23XI organization, helping to build processes and strengthen the team. Barker will remain as the organization’s Senior Setup Engineer, while Scott will be 23XI Racing’s Senior Race Engineer.

