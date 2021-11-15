ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rights group: Settlers attack Palestinian farmers, 3 injured

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank on Monday and injured three people, according to an Israeli human rights group, in what has become a near-daily occurrence in recent weeks.

Yesh Din, an Israeli rights group, said one of its researchers went along with more than a dozen Palestinian farmers to tend their land in the northern West Bank area of Burqa, where the Israeli settlement outpost of Homesh was evacuated in 2005.

Lior Amihai, the director of the group, tweeted that settlers attacked the Palestinians with stones, clubs and pepper spray. He posted videos showing the confrontation from a distance and pictures of those who were hurt, one of whom had a bloody gash on his head.

Israeli and Palestinian rights groups say settlers attack Palestinian farmers on a near-daily basis, often as Israeli soldiers look on.

The Israeli military said its soldiers were called to the scene of a “violent confrontation” in which both sides threw rocks and the Israelis fired shots in the air. It said soldiers dispersed the crowds.

In a report issued Sunday, the Israeli rights group B’Tselem said Israel uses settler violence to drive Palestinians off of farm and pasture land in the occupied West Bank as part of its continual expansion of Jewish settlements there. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.

Israeli leaders spoke out against settler violence after dozens of settlers attacked a Palestinian village in late September, wounding a toddler, but there have been several attacks since then.

Nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers live in more than 130 settlements scattered across the West Bank, many of which resemble towns and suburbs, with built-up neighborhoods and shopping malls. More radical settlers have established dozens of additional outposts without Israeli authorization.

The Palestinians view all the settlements as the main obstacle to the creation of a viable Palestinian state alongside Israel, which is still seen internationally as the only way to resolve the conflict. Most of the international community views the settlements as illegal.

Israel considers the West Bank to be the biblical and historical heartland of the Jewish people. Its current prime minister, Naftali Bennett, is a strong supporter of settlements who is opposed to a Palestinian state and has shown no interest in reviving the long-dormant peace process. But he has called for steps to reduce friction and improve economic conditions for Palestinians.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Spanish woman admits to aiding banned Palestinian group

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Spanish woman admitted Wednesday under a plea bargain reached in an Israeli military court that she raised large sums of money that were diverted to a banned militant group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Israel seized on the conviction as proof that it...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Settler#Ap#Jewish#Israelis
The Associated Press

Europeans concerned at Israel listing of Palestinian groups

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Five European countries expressed “serious concern” at Israel’s designation of six Palestinian civil society organizations as terrorist groups after a Security Council meeting on Monday and said they will be seeking more information from Israeli authorities on the reasons for their listing. The 15-member council took...
EUROPE
abc17news.com

Phones of Palestinian NGO workers infected with Pegasus spyware, rights groups say

Phones belonging to six people working for Palestinian NGOs were hacked with Israeli technology firm NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, rights groups say. Dublin-based rights group Front Line Defenders (FLD) said it began investigating the devices — all iPhones — last month after it was contacted by Ramallah-based civil society group Al Haq about a possible infection of a phone belonging to one of its staff.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Britain moves to ban Palestinian militant group Hamas

JERUSALEM/LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain's interior minister Priti Patel on Friday said she had banned the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a move that brings the United Kingdom's stance on Gaza's rulers in line with the United States and the European Union. "Hamas has significant terrorist capability, including access...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Palestine
WEKU

He was the top U.N. official in Gaza. An Israeli TV interview cost him his post

JERUSALEM — Matthias Schmale was the highest-ranking international representative based in the Gaza Strip before his tenure ended with a jolt. During the 11-day conflict this May between Gaza militants and Israel, Israeli warplanes bombed the roads surrounding his United Nations relief agency headquarters, targeting alleged underground militant tunnels, and sending part of a car flying into the courtyard of the U.N. compound.
WORLD
AFP

Israeli court sentences Spanish aid worker to 13 months

An Israeli military court on Wednesday sentenced Spanish aid worker Juana Rashmawi to 13 months in prison after convicting her of illegally funding a Palestinian militant organisation.  Her daughter Maria Rashmawi told reporters Wednesday's sentencing was "important because the uncertainty of the last months led to a lot of anguish and it was very hard to bear."
WORLD
AFP

Israel couple accused of spying in Turkey back home after release

An Israeli couple held in Turkey for a week on suspicion of espionage was released Thursday, the Israeli government said. Mordi and Natali Oknin were detained last week after visiting the newly opened Camlica Tower -- Istanbul's tallest building. A court in the city charged them with "political and military espionage" for allegedly taking a photograph of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's home, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported. The Oknins denied the charges, while Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid insisted the couple were not employees of any intelligence agency.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran-backed rebels storm US Embassy in Yemen, take 25 employees hostage

Houthi rebels backed by Iran breached the U.S. Embassy compound in Yemen this week and 25 local embassy employees were taken hostage, the U.S. State Department confirmed on Thursday. On Tuesday, Bloomberg initially reported 25 Yemenis working for the U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen were captured by Houthi rebels. Bloomberg...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

655K+
Followers
349K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy