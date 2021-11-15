The Excitement Of Michigan’s Opening Day Of Firearm Deer Season
By Tommy Carroll
4 days ago
Waiting for the opening morning of Michigan firearm season can be a restless night for Michiganders who like deer hunting. My parents moved to Michigan from Kentucky. When my dad was growing up, there were no deer to hunt in eastern Kentucky. So my dad learned to hunt for squirrels and...
It's the holiday season and what would it be without our official state Christmas tree?. Michigan has become known as one of the country's top Christmas-tree-producing states so of course the old adage, "go big or go home" definitely applies here. Sure, lots of Michigan cities and towns have their...
After losing the 2021 edition of the Michigan Winter Beer Festival to the pandemic, the Michigan Brewers Guild announced that the festival will officially return for 2022. The 16th annual event is set for February 26th at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. The gates will open at 12n for Michigan Brewers Guild 'Enthusiast' members and open to the general public from 1-6pm.
Two elk on a Kent County cervid farm are confirmed to have the chronic wasting disease known as CWD. CWD has become a big problem with Michigan's deer herd. CWD is why hunters are no longer allowed to bait deer in the Lower Peninsula. CWD can transmit from animal to animal in a variety of ways, and eating the same food.
Hey, that rhymes! It was one of the heaviest snow falls on record for mid-November, and it happened in 2014. Let me amend that, it wasn't one of the snowiest November 18th. It was THE snowiest November 18th. The storm, fueled by the warm water on Lake Michigan being blown...
Police were investigating a domestic violence complaint and discovered a West Michigan man poached nine trophy bucks. It is hard enough for a deer hunter to get one decent buck in Michigan legally, but a man from Decatur, Michigan, allegedly poached nine. According to MLive, the Michigan State Police were...
The lake effect engine is about to be turned on. And that could mean rough driving conditions heading to Gramma's house. Already the lake effect snows have been flying in the snow belts of Northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, but early next week, the rest of us get to join in the fun!
Thanksgiving is one of, if not the, best holidays of the year!. We get together with our friends and family, eat a bunch of great food, and then sit in front of the TV and watch the Detroit Lions let us down once again on national TV. If you're really...
The holidays are right around the corner and that means that people are going to be visiting friends and family a lot over the next couple of months. Sometimes you need to leave your kids at home, but at what age can you stop paying for a babysitter and start leaving them home alone? Well, that really all depends on a few things.
Nov 15th - 30th, they could find themselves surrounded by Covid-19 infected deer. It's unclear how these deer contracted Covid-19, but according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a study they conducted found COVID-19 antibodies in two-thirds of a white-tailed deer sample tested in Michigan. The USDA’s Animal and Plant...
When I first heard about something being invented in Michigan called, "The Thing," the first thing that popped into my head was some kind of mad scientist experiment, some twisted abomination of man's folly attempt to play God. That was clearly not what "The Thing" was, nor was it even remotely close. I guess I just watch too many horror films. The Thing was actually a big deal when it was invented back somewhere between 1884-1885, so much so that it has it's own Michigan historic site landmark.
It was recently reported that Michigan is now the hot spot of COVID-19 in the country. Hospitals and EMS services in our region are operating at high-capacity and have been for weeks. Emergency rooms and urgent care centers are experiencing additional wait times. In times like these, it is best...
Michigan is ranked above Michigan State in the College Playoff Rankings released Tuesday, making Sparty fans moan about disrespect. Well, here's a way to earn it. Spartan and Wolverine fans love to complain about their programs online. Usually the talk revolves around respect. State fans feel like their always the underdog, having to take a backseat to Michigan and their arrogant boosters.
Being born and raised in Michigan, I might be a bit biased, but the Great Lakes State is truly a wonderful place to live and raise a family. Plus we have all five seasons, winter, spring, summer, fall, and construction. According to Homeia.com, Michigan “offers the best and most affordable...
There is no doubt that west Michigan has some amazing places to grab a bit to eat. A few local places that are my favorite include Cherie Inn, Hopcat, The Paisley Pig,. New Holland Brewing Company, Founders, and San Chez. But from time to time when we head out of...
Prior to the Mackinac Bridge opening in 1957, hunters lined overnight up for the car ferry to get to the Upper Peninsula for the opening day of deer season. Ask any hunter: opening day takes a lot of planning. Firearms need to be cleaned and oiled, the sights dialed in. Enough ammo is essential and almost as important as staking out a place for the deer blind or making sure the tree stand is still standing. Don't forget the supplies for deer camp: food, a deck of cards, and good whiskey (even if it is the cheap stuff). Before the Mackinac Bridge opened, hunters traveling to the Upper Peninsula also needed a full tank of gas and patience.
We've all seen that beloved holiday classic from the '90s, right? Kevin, Macaulay Culkin, gets left at home while his parents fly away to France with the family. While you may not have the same type of craziness and action as the movie had, there is a home in East Lansing that looks like it's out of that classic. Given, this home looks a little smaller and definitely more modern, you can see the resemblance, right?
When it comes to iconic and unique restaurants, Michigan has plenty to bring to the table. But the Legs Inn restaurant in Cross Village, MI may be the most unique and interesting of them all. The Legs Inn is a timber and stone Polish-American restaurant whose roof is decorated with upside-down stove legs. Inside though, the interior is filled with all sorts of logs, wood burls, stump seats, and antlers. The lighting in the restaurant gives it a different experience level on its own.
A Michigan deer camp is not complete without laughs. If you are new to a deer camp this year, here are a few jokes you can use to share at camp. A couple of deer hunters were hunting deep in the woods. So deep they needed to hire a pilot to take them to deer camp. At the end of the hunt, the pilot returned and saw they shot six deer. The pilot said, "the plane won't carry six deer, you will have to leave two behind." The hunters told the pilot they got six deer on the plane last year. The pilot said, "ok, load them up." A few minutes into the flight the plane crashed into the forest. The hunters and pilot survived the crash. One of the hunters said, "Any idea where we are?" The second hunter replied, "yeah, right about where our plane went down last year."
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For decades, we were taking malls for granted. Yeah, we knew prices were jacked up in all the shops, but we didn't care. We liked hangin' out at the food courts, window shopping for stuff we couldn't afford, spending our hard-earned dough in the arcade, and scopin' out the opposite sex in the center court.
We all loved playing with them as kids and our parents hated stepping on them!. Those little plastic pieces we all called LEGOs are still very popular even today with people of all ages. Fox even had a television show devoted to adults competing to make the best LEGO sculptures with various themes. (Season Two of "LEGO Masters" even featured several people from Michigan.)
