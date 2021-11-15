ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Excitement Of Michigan’s Opening Day Of Firearm Deer Season

By Tommy Carroll
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Waiting for the opening morning of Michigan firearm season can be a restless night for Michiganders who like deer hunting. My parents moved to Michigan from Kentucky. When my dad was growing up, there were no deer to hunt in eastern Kentucky. So my dad learned to hunt for squirrels and...

Related
100.5 The River

Michigan Winter Beer Festival Returning To West Michigan In February

After losing the 2021 edition of the Michigan Winter Beer Festival to the pandemic, the Michigan Brewers Guild announced that the festival will officially return for 2022. The 16th annual event is set for February 26th at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. The gates will open at 12n for Michigan Brewers Guild 'Enthusiast' members and open to the general public from 1-6pm.
100.5 The River

Man From Decatur Accused Of Poaching Nine Trophy Bucks

Police were investigating a domestic violence complaint and discovered a West Michigan man poached nine trophy bucks. It is hard enough for a deer hunter to get one decent buck in Michigan legally, but a man from Decatur, Michigan, allegedly poached nine. According to MLive, the Michigan State Police were...
100.5 The River

At What Age Can You Leave Your Kids Home Alone In Michigan?

The holidays are right around the corner and that means that people are going to be visiting friends and family a lot over the next couple of months. Sometimes you need to leave your kids at home, but at what age can you stop paying for a babysitter and start leaving them home alone? Well, that really all depends on a few things.
100.5 The River

“The Thing” Was Invented In Michigan…But What Is “The Thing?”

When I first heard about something being invented in Michigan called, "The Thing," the first thing that popped into my head was some kind of mad scientist experiment, some twisted abomination of man's folly attempt to play God. That was clearly not what "The Thing" was, nor was it even remotely close. I guess I just watch too many horror films. The Thing was actually a big deal when it was invented back somewhere between 1884-1885, so much so that it has it's own Michigan historic site landmark.
100.5 The River

Michigan And MSU: It’s Time To Shut Up And Beat Ohio State

Michigan is ranked above Michigan State in the College Playoff Rankings released Tuesday, making Sparty fans moan about disrespect. Well, here's a way to earn it. Spartan and Wolverine fans love to complain about their programs online. Usually the talk revolves around respect. State fans feel like their always the underdog, having to take a backseat to Michigan and their arrogant boosters.
100.5 The River

Getting to Deer Camp in the Upper Peninsula Used to be a Lot More Trouble Before the Mackinac Bridge Was Finished

Prior to the Mackinac Bridge opening in 1957, hunters lined overnight up for the car ferry to get to the Upper Peninsula for the opening day of deer season. Ask any hunter: opening day takes a lot of planning. Firearms need to be cleaned and oiled, the sights dialed in. Enough ammo is essential and almost as important as staking out a place for the deer blind or making sure the tree stand is still standing. Don't forget the supplies for deer camp: food, a deck of cards, and good whiskey (even if it is the cheap stuff). Before the Mackinac Bridge opened, hunters traveling to the Upper Peninsula also needed a full tank of gas and patience.
100.5 The River

This East Lansing Estate Looks Like It’s Straight Out Of Home Alone

We've all seen that beloved holiday classic from the '90s, right? Kevin, Macaulay Culkin, gets left at home while his parents fly away to France with the family. While you may not have the same type of craziness and action as the movie had, there is a home in East Lansing that looks like it's out of that classic. Given, this home looks a little smaller and definitely more modern, you can see the resemblance, right?
100.5 The River

The Legs Inn Restaurant In Cross Village May Be The Most Unique In Michigan

When it comes to iconic and unique restaurants, Michigan has plenty to bring to the table. But the Legs Inn restaurant in Cross Village, MI may be the most unique and interesting of them all. The Legs Inn is a timber and stone Polish-American restaurant whose roof is decorated with upside-down stove legs. Inside though, the interior is filled with all sorts of logs, wood burls, stump seats, and antlers. The lighting in the restaurant gives it a different experience level on its own.
100.5 The River

10 Jokes To Share At Your Michigan Deer Camp

A Michigan deer camp is not complete without laughs. If you are new to a deer camp this year, here are a few jokes you can use to share at camp. A couple of deer hunters were hunting deep in the woods. So deep they needed to hire a pilot to take them to deer camp. At the end of the hunt, the pilot returned and saw they shot six deer. The pilot said, "the plane won't carry six deer, you will have to leave two behind." The hunters told the pilot they got six deer on the plane last year. The pilot said, "ok, load them up." A few minutes into the flight the plane crashed into the forest. The hunters and pilot survived the crash. One of the hunters said, "Any idea where we are?" The second hunter replied, "yeah, right about where our plane went down last year."
100.5 The River

Michigan Once Had the World’s Largest Mall – Now It Sits Abandoned

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For decades, we were taking malls for granted. Yeah, we knew prices were jacked up in all the shops, but we didn't care. We liked hangin' out at the food courts, window shopping for stuff we couldn't afford, spending our hard-earned dough in the arcade, and scopin' out the opposite sex in the center court.
100.5 The River

LEGO Store Opening in Grand Rapids

We all loved playing with them as kids and our parents hated stepping on them!. Those little plastic pieces we all called LEGOs are still very popular even today with people of all ages. Fox even had a television show devoted to adults competing to make the best LEGO sculptures with various themes. (Season Two of "LEGO Masters" even featured several people from Michigan.)
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

