DGM Racing and Josh Williams Part Ways

Rumors continue to fly as to whether Dodge could return to top-tier NASCAR competition. 2012 is a long time ago, and feels even further away given the tumult and chaos of the last few years. It also marks the last season in which Dodge actively competed in NASCAR. It's been away a long time, however, rumors have been flying that the muscle car manufacturer could be on its way back to the top-flite NASCAR Cup Series competition. Recent comments from NASCAR president Steve Phelps have only added fuel to the fire.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO