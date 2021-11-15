ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Harry Potter’: Peter O’Toole Almost Replaced Richard Harris as Dumbledore

By Adam Chitwood
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The “Harry Potter” franchise nearly had a different legendary actor in the iconic role of Albus Dumbledore. While casting for 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” successfully built out the ensemble with renowned performers like Alan Rickman and Maggie Smith, Richard Harris fell ill after completing the second film in...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter characters ranked: the 10 best Harry Potter characters

JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series has yielded dozens of memorable characters, including humans of good and evil varieties as well as a menagerie of magical creatures. Across seven books and eight movies, those characters have burrowed their way into the hearts and minds of many who grew up with the magical series.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Actors Who Were Almost Cast in the Harry Potter Franchise

Harry Potter is easily one of the most popular movie series of the last 20 years. The movies did a great job of bringing the books to life and they helped to further a wonderful world of magic and excitement. In addition to eight successful movies, the franchise also helped launch the careers of several talented actors. However, what many fans may not realize is that there are several well-known actors who almost came close to being part of the cast. Although it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing any of the roles, it’s still interesting to think about the people who almost filled the spots. Keep reading to see 10 actors who were almost cast in the Harry Potter film franchise.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Why Fall Is The Best Time To Binge Harry Potter

Fall is one of the best seasons in the U.S., and rightfully so because it contains a lot of great things. There are great holidays, great football and basketball games, and great opportunities to watch the Harry Potter movies. The mystery of why Harry Potter makes the perfect fall movie may be a hidden mystery to some. I was very much the same way and wondered why I waited to revisit the movies until the leaves started to change color in my neck of the woods, and then I did a bit of internal soul-searching and got to the bottom of things.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Harris
Person
Michael Gambon
Person
Peter O'toole
Person
Chris Columbus
Person
Maggie Smith
Person
Jude Law
Person
Alan Rickman
Cosmopolitan

Le Creuset is launching a Harry Potter range

If there's one collab we never saw coming but couldn't loved more (other than Kravis of course) it's Le Creuset's brand new Harry Potter range. Yes, you read that correctly, an entire range of cookware and even textiles inspired by our favourite wizarding stories. Accio pan, right?. The limited edition...
LIFESTYLE
Black Hills Pioneer

Tom Felton was almost Harry Potter

Tom Felton was almost cast as Harry Potter. The 34-year-old actor is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the wizarding saga but director Chris Columbus - who helmed the first two movies - revealed Warner Bros. bosses were keen to cast him in the lead role but he "knew" the young actor would be better as the villainous schoolboy.
MOVIES
News 12

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' reopens on Broadway today

Wizards and muggles rejoice because magic is returning to Broadway. "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" performances resume at the Lyric Theatre on West 42nd Street Friday after a temporary closure caused by the pandemic shut down the Broadway production. The Broadway production of Jack Thorne's play, based on an...
MOVIES
Orlando Date Night Guide

Enchanting Holiday Dates in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando is magical at any time of year. But it is especially enchanting during the holiday season. Dressed in twinkling lights and festive themed garland, the Wizarding World is a dream date night spot for anyone who wants to create a little holiday magic. Enjoy dazzling holiday shows, cozy beverages, thrilling rides, and plenty of opportunities to snuggle up to your date with these fun ideas for a winter date night in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chamber Of Secrets#Cuaron
WWD

Diff Charitable Eyewear Releases ‘Harry Potter’ Collection

Click here to read the full article. Diff Charitable Eyewear is teaming with Warner Bros. Consumer Products for its latest collaboration. The eyewear brand is releasing a “Harry Potter” collection on Friday, which takes inspiration from the iconic franchise. The collection includes five eyewear styles, four inspired by Hogwarts houses and one inspired by the titular character. The styles come in sunglasses and blue light glasses.More from WWDA Close Look at 'Bottega Green''House of Gucci' London Premiere Red Carpet: See the PhotosFendi x Skims Collection: See the Photos “The magical capsule collection will make you feel like you just stepped off the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TVOvermind

Should the Harry Potter Movies Get a Remake?

Seriously, who didn’t see this coming the moment that reboots started becoming insanely popular? The Harry Potter franchise finished up the main story back in 2011, and after a decade it’s not too hard to think that someone might have been sitting around wondering if the whole thing could be rebooted and produce the same effect. Of course, that’s hoping for more than lightning in a bottle. That’s hoping that one can catch a series of lightning strikes with their bare fingers without ever getting singed. It’s not surprising at all to think that a lot of people don’t want to see this happen since there’s no way to know just how it could go and if it would be a wise move from any angle that it could be viewed from. So far it does appear that a series could be coming out based on the Potterverse and set within it, but even that sounds like a bad idea since leaving this story as it is without any attempt to remake anything would be nice, plus, pushing it forward for another movie or two might be the only real way to make it work.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy