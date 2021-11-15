Habitat Hands Over Keys to Renovated Leesburg Home

In the best of circumstances, the road to homeownership can be complex, and the day the keys are finally handed over can be life changing. In more challenging circumstances, it’s hard to put into words what it means. “It’s night and day,” said Eryn Sisson, who moved into her new home on Bend’s west side in late July. “We feel safe and sound and secure and spoiled.” Sisson and her son Paxton are the proud new owners of a two-bedroom, two-bath home in northwest Bend, in a mini neighborhood full of other new homeowners. The single mother and her son are just some of the faces of the latest Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity development, an eleven-home neighborhood off Northwest Juniper Street. For Sisson, the opportunity to buy a home through Habitat for Humanity couldn’t have come at a better time.

BEND, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO