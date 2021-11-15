ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Habitat Hands Over Keys to Renovated Leesburg Home

By LoudounNow
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoudoun Habitat for Humanity on Saturday handed over the keys to its latest home, a remodeled Leesburg townhouse, to a family of five. Habitat volunteers for months worked on a top-to-bottom upgrade of the Nansemond Street house that is now home to the Ali...

IN THIS ARTICLE
loudounnow.com

Letter: Angie Kollman, Leesburg

Editor: I live in the town of Leesburg, and I have two children who attend Catoctin Elementary. I am on the board of the PTA there, and I am also a fourth-grade teacher at a small private school in Leesburg. I know many of the children who live in Leesburg Mobile Park through volunteering at the school and friendships of my children. I am a concerned citizen, and I would like to raise awareness about this issue.
