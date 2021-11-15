ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Biden Looking at 20-Year Ban on Oil, Gas Drilling Near Native American Heritage Site

By Katie Wermus
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
President Joe Biden announced steps for protecting a Native American site on Monday during the first tribal nations summit since...

Rick Smith
4d ago

I guess Groper Joe thinks Indians dont use oil and gas either...The democrats frenzy to destroy the economy for everyone is boundless. Let's Go Brandon.

Jack
4d ago

Just one more little thing that will keep the prices of oil and natural gas high. Let's go Brandon!

Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
Shore News Network

AOC Confuses Natural Gas For Oil In Video Explaining Why Pipelines Are Bad

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confused a number of facts about fossil fuels in a video to her followers explaining why pipelines are bad for the country. The congresswoman mistakenly asserted that the Keystone XL and Line 3 pipelines were proposed to increase U.S. natural gas exports in the video she posted on her Instagram account Saturday. The two pipelines would transport crude oil, not natural gas, from Canada into the U.S. as an import, according to their operators.
CleanTechnica

Biden Oil & Gas Drilling Plan Is A Slap In The Face To His Supporters

“The United States will lead by example,” Joe Biden told the world at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow last week. That was then. This is now. In a move that proves beyond a reasonable doubt that the US government is a slave to fossil fuel interests, the Biden administration this week announced it will lease 80 million acres to oil and gas companies so they can drill to their hearts’ content in the Gulf of Mexico for the next 20 years or so. It is the largest sale of oil and gas leasing rights in the Gulf in US history.
WTAJ

US national parks to offer look into green-friendly transit

(AP) — Americans may soon get a better glimpse into a future of green-friendly transportation by visiting a U.S. national park. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were signing a joint pledge Wednesday to test some of the newest and most innovative travel technologies on public lands and improve visitors’ tourism experience. […]
Reuters

Biden must tap oil reserves to lower gasoline prices, Schumer says

Nov 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration should tap into emergency petroleum reserves to lower rising gasoline prices as Americans go into the holiday season, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday. "We're here today because we need immediate relief at the gas pump and the place to...
Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

