Biden Looking at 20-Year Ban on Oil, Gas Drilling Near Native American Heritage Site

“The United States will lead by example,” Joe Biden told the world at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow last week. That was then. This is now. In a move that proves beyond a reasonable doubt that the US government is a slave to fossil fuel interests, the Biden administration this week announced it will lease 80 million acres to oil and gas companies so they can drill to their hearts’ content in the Gulf of Mexico for the next 20 years or so. It is the largest sale of oil and gas leasing rights in the Gulf in US history.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO