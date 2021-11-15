ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Jones Defamed Sandy Hook Victims by Calling Shooting 'Giant Hoax,' Will Pay Damages

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Following the shooting that left 26 people dead, Jones frequently claimed it was a "hoax" and that the victims' parents were "crisis...

Viva Satire !
4d ago

Those who cause the mental abuse of Parents who lost their children in a Massacre, all to protect the sale of Firearms, should be in prison.

Cynthia Sase
4d ago

Talk about spreading hate and anguish for the families of those killed at that school. The man should be tarred and feathered and publicly humiliated for calling this shooting a hoax.

Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

