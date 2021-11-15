Photo: Suspects sought in N. Claiborne shooting says NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department needs help in finding two suspects in a Lower Ninth Ward shooting investigation.

The shooting happened November 11, at about 1:52 a.m. in the 6100 block of North Claiborne Avenue.

“The pictured unknown black male has been identified as the perpetrator in this incident, while the pictured unknown black female was seen accompanying the male suspect at the time of the incident. The two subjects were seen driving in the pictured blue four-door sedan,” said an NOPD report.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.