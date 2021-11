Once again in our area, Lion's Club will children from Boys Ranch make sure they have shoes and coats for winter. This year marks the 49th year for the program. This Sunday, Lion's Club will be taking those children who are ages 13 and under to Kohl's in Amarillo. Once there, the kids will get to go on a shopping spree looking for shoes and coats for the winter.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO