NFL Rebels: DK Metcalf Tries To Pull Fast One On NFL Officials

By Ben King
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 4 days ago

Ole Miss Alumni WR DK Metcalf Returns to the Huddle After Being Ejected

First on our list of Ole Miss alumni is Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf.

The star WR was having a quiet day against the Green Bay Packers in a snowed out Lambeau Field. Metcalf was limited to three catches for 26 yards in Seattle’s 0-17 loss to Green Bay before being ejected in the in the fourth quarter after a scuffle.

Metcalf must have not received the message because he proceeded to try and enter the huddle with 1:13 remaining in the game according to Sports Illustrated’s Michael Shapiro . Unfortunately for the biggest guy in Seattle’s WR room, officials spotted him and walked into the Seahawk huddle to let Metcalf know his day was finished.

Here is a look at Metcalf attempting to reenter the huddle after being ejected:

Let’s see how the rest of the Ole Miss Alumni performed in Week 10 of the NFL season:

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown had a quiet week recording only one reception for 16 yards in a win against the New Orleans Saints 23-21.

New England Patriots RB Brandon Bolden had a productive day rushing the ball three times for 32 yards and hauling in three catches for 38 yards in a blowout win versus the Cleveland Browns 45-7.

New York Jets WR Elijah Moore was the second leading receiver on the team in Week 10. Moore made three receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown. Moore’s longest reception went for 25 yards on Sunday in a 45-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Here is a look at Moore and Jets QB Joe Flacco connecting for his third touchdown reception of his rookie year:

