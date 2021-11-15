ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Tigers to sign LHP Eduardo Rodriguez to $77M deal

 4 days ago

Free agent pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez agreed to a five-year deal with the Detroit Tigers, according to multiple reports.

Rodriguez would receive $77 million to leave the Boston Red Sox, per reports, and the contract is pending a physical.

The lefty spent six seasons with the Red Sox and declined the one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer from Boston last week.

Rodriguez, acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in 2014 when Boston traded away left-handed reliever Andrew Miller, was 64-39 with a 4.16 ERA in his career with the Red Sox.

He missed the 2020 season with myocarditis, inflammation of the heart related to COVID-19, following the best season of his career in 2019. That season, Rodriguez went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 203 1/3 innings.

Innings Eater

He made at least 20 starts every season he played with the Red Sox.

Boston reportedly pitched several multi-year offers to Rodriguez.

The 28-year-old had the best strikeout rate of his career, 10.6 per nine innings, in 2021.

