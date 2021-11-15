ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Wings in Michigan Are Coming to Lansing's South Side

By Kristen Matthews
 4 days ago
Lansing's food scene is about to get even more delicious than it already is. Word on the street is that the "best wings in Michigan" are coming to Lansing. According to their Facebook page, Detroit Wing Company is going to be opening up a location on Lansing's south side....

Food & Drinks
