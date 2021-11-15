ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justices turn away VW appeals over emissions scandal suits

 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday turned away appeals from Volkswagen that sought to stop state and local lawsuits related to in which the automaker was found to have rigged its vehicles to cheat U.S. diesel emissions tests.

The court’s action allows suits by Ohio, Salt Lake County, Utah, and the environmental protection agency in Hillsborough County, Florida, which includes Tampa, to continue. A lower court said Volkswagen could face “staggering liability” over the state and local claims.

The company argued that federal law gives the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, not state and local officials, authority to regulate its conduct.

German-based Volkswagen ultimately paid more than $23 billion in with federal regulators, the company said in its court filings.

It now is facing additional suits from state and local governments over its admission that it installed on 585,000 new cars sold in the U.S., and on more than 11 million cars worldwide, software that turns on pollution controls during government tests and shuts them off on the road.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the suits from Florida and Utah could continue over software updates that Volkswagen installed to allow the deception to continue, when owners took their vehicles in for service or recalls.

In a separate case, the Ohio Supreme Court also rejected Volkswagen’s arguments in ruling that the federal Clean Air Act does not preempt the state’s claim that Volkswagen violated Ohio’s anti-air pollution laws.

The justices offered no comment on the rejection, other than to note that Justice Stephen Breyer did not participate. His brother, in San Francisco, has handled some of the lawsuits.

Texas abortion ban stays in force as justices mull outcome

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two weeks have passed since over without any word from the justices. They raised expectations of quick action by putting the case on a rarely used fast track. And yet, to date, the court’s silence means that women cannot get an abortion in Texas, the second-largest state, after about six weeks of pregnancy.
investing.com

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Volkswagen appeals over emissions tampering

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY)'s bid to avoid lawsuits filed by officials in three states seeking damages stemming from the German automaker's diesel emissions cheating scandal. The justices refused to hear appeals by VW and German auto supplier Robert Bosch LLC of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Supreme Court rejects VW emissions fight

The Supreme Court today turned down Volkswagen AG’s request to hear legal disputes in three states stemming from the automaker’s emissions cheating scandal. The justices decided not to review the cases soon after the Biden administration told the high court that there was no need to revisit a decision by a lower bench that allowed two counties in Florida and Utah to pursue claims against the German automaker over its decision to tamper with emission-control systems in its vehicles (Climatewire, Sept. 29).
CONGRESS & COURTS
1380kcim.com

Federal Judge Rules In Lawsuit, Saying Biden Administration Cannot Enforce Tax Mandates

On Monday, a federal district court judge in Alabama ruled in favor of the 13 states suing the Biden Administration over the unclear provisions laid out in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that attempts to prohibit states from cutting taxes. “The language of the Tax Mandate makes it impossible for States to make an informed choice about the costs of receiving ARPA funds because it is impossible to know how to exercise taxing authority without putting ARPA funds at risk,” the judge wrote in his ruling. “Money is fungible, meaning ‘of such a nature that one part or quantity may be replaced by another equal part or quantity in paying a debt or settling an account’ or ‘capable of mutual substitution: interchangeable.’ Thus, any ARPA funds the Plaintiff States receive could be viewed as indirectly offsetting any reduction in net tax revenue from a change in state law or policy.” Iowa joined the lawsuit in late March and Gov. Reynolds says the finding that Congress exceeded its authority by attaching vague and ambiguous conditions on ARPA funds is a major victory for the state and for Iowa taxpayers. “The Biden Administration was trying to punish fiscally responsible states like Iowa, which has a record budget surplus, and that’s why we took legal action,” she says. “With this ruling, Biden’s Administration can’t keep us from cutting taxes and I look forward to doing just that.” The court permanently enjoined this provision of ARPA against the plaintiff states, meaning the language therein cannot be enforced.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Reuters

SCOTUS suddenly very interested in California's Private Attorney General Act

(Reuters) - It may be time for lawyers who represent employees in Private Attorney General Act cases in California to start worrying about the U.S. Supreme Court. In PAGA cases, employees stand in the shoes of the state in representative actions to police employment law violations, with 75% of any recovery going to California and 25% to workers. Plaintiffs file thousands of PAGA suits annually.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kfgo.com

German court says VW should have made public its plans for emissions-cheating

BERLIN (Reuters) – A German court said that a decision by Volkswagen and Porsche SE in 2008 to install defeat devices in vehicles for the U.S. market was insider information that should have been made public in a regulatory statement at the time. The higher regional court in Braunschweig said...
CARS
The Hollywood Reporter

Will the Supreme Court Finally Declare Copyright Infringement As “Theft”?

For quite some time, there’s been an esoteric debate running in intellectual property circles as to whether copyright infringement is best characterized as thievery. Those arguing against the proposition generally make the point that piracy is not stealing because the owner is not deprived of using the work. Under this view, copyright infringement is more tantamount to trespass. On the other side are those who think it matters not that intellectual property is an intangible something incapable of being physically controlled. To quote President Joe Biden, “Piracy is flat, unadulterated theft, and it should be dealt with accordingly.” Thanks to some quirks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CleanTechnica

Biden’s Department Of Justice Sides Against Steven Donziger’s Appeal

It’s often assumed that Republican presidents are bad for addressing climate change while Democratic presidents are better for it. While that generally may be true, we need to be careful about reading too much into generalities. Even the best politicians need to be held accountable when they do something wrong, and the Biden Administration just did something majorly wrong for both the climate and the rule of law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

All FIFTY Senate Republicans launch bid to strike down Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate on private companies with official Congressional challenge to the executive branch

All fifty Senate Republicans are launching a formal challenge to President Biden's vaccine requirement for private businesses, as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) order is being challenged in court. Indiana Sen. Mike Braun leads his 49 GOP colleagues in filing a resolution of disapproval against Biden's order that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
