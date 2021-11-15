ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirsten Dunst wants to return to the ‘Spider-Man’ universe

By Sam Warner
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirsten Dunst has expressed interest in returning to the Spider-Man universe as Mary Jane Watson. The actress famously played the role opposite Tobey Maguire’s iteration of Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s original trilogy in the 2000s. Speaking to Variety about whether she would return to the Marvel franchise, however,...

