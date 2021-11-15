ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converge Frontman Jacob Bannon on The MetalSucks Podcast #413

Cover picture for the articleConverge frontman Jacob Bannon is our guest this week! We discussed the band’s forthcoming 10th studio album, Bloodmoon: I, and the story of how he finally got to collaborate on it with Chelsea Wolfe, Cave In’s Stephen Brodsky and multi-instrumentalist Ben...

Khemmis co-guitarist and co-vocalist Phil Pendergast is our guest this week! We discuss the band’s new album, Deceiver, the long and difficult process of writing lyrics for it, fighting through a lack of motivation and depression during the pandemic, how Deceiver connects to the band’s breakthrough album, Hunted, the exit of bassist Dan Beiers during the record’s creation, and why they are planning their touring schedule for the next year especially carefully.
Avenged Sevenfold singer M. Shadows promised this past summer that the band’s new album would come out before next summer. Will the band stick to that self-imposed timeline? According to a new interview with the frontman, maybe… but maybe not. Speaking to the Tuna On Toast With Stryker podcast, Shadows...
Baroness is getting used to having its plans upended. A month after the inventive metal crew released the full-length LP Yellow & Green in July 2012, it endured a horrific bus crash, leading to months of physical rehabilitation and the departure of two band members. Then, before the group could launch a proper headlining tour in support of its 2019 album Gold & Grey, the coronavirus pandemic struck, shuttering the concert industry.
Fun Lovin’ Criminals have announced the departure of frontman Huey Morgan. Morgan formed the New York band in 1993 with Brian Leiser and Steve Borgovini, the latter of whom left in 1999. The group have released six studio albums – the most recent being 2010’s ‘Classic Fantastic’ – and continue to perform live.
After the four-year gap since their last studio album, Massachusetts hardcore/metalcore act Converge return with something quite different. A collaborative effort, Bloodmoon: I (Epitaph Records) sees the band joining forces with Chelsea Wolfe, Ben Chisholm plus Cave In singer/guitarist Stephen Brodsky, the seven individuals all contributing to something a little out of their usual comfort zones.
In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
100 Gecs bust out the wizard robes in the new video for “Mememe,” the first offering the from the duo’s highly-anticipated next album, 10000 Gecs. “Mememe” finds 100 Gecs delivering ska-style verses and sky-high arena rock hooks, though the entire song is characteristically peppered with genre-exploding flourishes. The “Mememe” visual is equally over-the-top, shot largely on a fish eye lens — often from the perspective of inside someone’s mouth — as 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady and Laura Les dance and jump around a sunny field in luxurious wizard robes.  “Mememe” is one of a handful of new songs 100 Gecs have been previewing for audiences on their ongoing North American tour. The run continues tonight, Nov. 19, in California, and will wrap Dec. 12 in Boston.  10000 Gecs — which doesn’t have a release date yet — will mark 100 Gecs’ second LP, following their 2019 breakout, 1000 Gecs. Last year, the duo issued a remix album, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, which featured an array of guest, like Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, Fall Out Boy, Dorian Electra and more.
Are you still reveling in the self-described suckitude of Limp Bizkit’s new album, Still Sucks, which the band surprise-released all at once on Halloween? Good news! You can continue to experience the suckiness via an exclusive NFT, as the band plans to launch a series of those oh-so-useful digital collectibles next year.
Whitechapel vocalist Phil Bozeman was our guest on a recent episode of The MetalSucks Podcast to discuss the band’s new record, Kin, the challenge of revisiting his childhood for its lyrical themes, how his perception of reality has changed dramatically as he grows into his 30s, and more. Bozeman hasn’t...
Underoath frontman Spencer Chamberlain has released the first single with slo/tide, his newly launched solo project. The track, titled “Neck High,” is available now for digital download. Recorded with the alternative band Sir Sly, “Neck High” sounds very much not like Underoath, and that isn’t an accident. “I’ve been writing...
On which album you believe Incubus jumped the shark is most likely correlated with when you first got into the band. Did they go too poppy after the hard-hitting funk metal of S.C.I.E.N.C.E.? Or did Make Yourself strike the perfect balance? Perhaps you’re a Morning View person? Or maybe Light Grenades did it for you? Lol just kidding no one likes that record. But chances are, as with most bands, you view the first (or maybe second) album you got into as their best.
In Flames frontman Anders Friden has launched a brand new project called If Anything, Suspicious, and has shared the first tracks from their forthcoming album. The project's debut album will be entitled "OFFAIR: Lullabies for the Damned", and it is set to be released on December 3rd. To announce the effort, Anders has shared the tracks "Farewell" and "Nodes Of Yesod".
Brockhampton’s Merlyn Wood has dropped the video for new solo single “S.Y.K.” He’s the latest member from the group to step out from the band with solo material following founding member Kevin Abstract since their Saturation trilogy in 2017. In the “S.Y.K.” (which stands for “so you know”) visual, he teams up with Los Angeles-based artist Connie, who co-directed the video with Well Known Studios. The pair are seen in a black light-lit room. “I don’t got no friends, just the benefits,” Wood raps. “When you make it to the top, it’s by amenities/Man these rappers always trying to be too friendly/Only...
Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
Cult hero alt rock act Failure will return with their sixth album, Wild Type Droid, in December. Along with the announcement comes the album’s first single, “Headstand.”. Guitarist/bassist Greg Edwards explains of the single:. “The lyrics come from my earliest memory of spacing-out in my room when I was seven,...
Cynic have released the new song “In a Multiverse Where Atoms Sing” via a playthrough video from their current drummer, Matt Lynch. The track is the second single off of Ascension Codes, Cynic’s first new album in seven years. The track is classic Cynic: highly melodious, deeply impressive prog that’s...
