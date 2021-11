BOSTON (CBS) – More than 88,000 Massachusetts kids have now received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Still, as kids begin the vaccination process, schools are struggling to keep up with contact tracing and quarantines. In the week from November 11 to November 17, 3,257 students in Massachusetts schools tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 558 staff members. This represented yet another increase from the week prior. The concern over COVID-19 spread led the Curley School in Jamaica Plain to close for a few weeks to manage an outbreak as well as improve the implementation of the Test and Stay...

