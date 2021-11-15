ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sony to host live event for new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer

By Herb Scribner
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The next trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will debut at a fan event Tuesday in Los Angeles, giving a slew of Marvel enthusiasts a chance to see the trailer before the rest of the world. Marvel and Sony announced the new fan event over the weekend, according to...

DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IndieWire

‘Spider-Man’ Producers Hid Willem Dafoe Under a Cloak to Conceal His Return in ‘No Way Home’

The appearance of the Green Goblin in the second “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer, released Tuesday, came close to confirming what fans have speculated for months: That Willem Dafoe would reprise his role as the villain from the previous Tobey Maguire-led superhero trilogy. At a fan event in Los Angeles during which the trailer first premiered, star Tom Holland was on hand to make it official — yes, that’s Dafoe in the Green Goblin suit. “I can talk about this, right? He’s in the trailer,” said Holland, who has earned a reputation for spoiling Marvel secrets. In fact, Dafoe’s appearance in...
MOVIES
TechRadar

New movies 2021: what to watch in theaters this year – and which films are streaming

Let's not beat about the bush: 2020 was a disastrous year for theaters. The Covid-19 pandemic forced the unprecedented closure of cinemas en masse, with major studios subsequently left with no choice but to pull movie after movie from their annual release schedules. Even those that did make it to the screen – Wonder Woman 1984 and Tenet, for instance – struggled to make the box office impact they otherwise might have in any other year.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Reveals Villainous Multiverse as Tom Holland Teases ‘That Is the Tip of the Iceberg’

The second trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiered on Tuesday, a little over a month ahead of the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios co-production’s exclusive theatrical release. As is so often the case for Peter Parker (Tom Holland), he winds up being the architect of his own misery. To undo the chaos caused in his life after his identity as Spider-Man is revealed at the end of 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Peter seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). But his indecision instead cracks open the multiverse and unleashes a suite of villains from previous “Spider-Man” franchises, including...
MOVIES
Empire

New Spider–Man: No Way Home Poster Drops Ahead Of The Next Trailer

When our Spider-Man No Way Home cover was launched and we released some new pictures from the upcoming MCU movie, lots of people assumed we somehow also had the next trailer sequestered away in a vault and were scheming to keep it from them. Or that we had kidnapped the pets of several Sony and Marvel folk and were holding them for ransom so that the trailer didn't see the light of day (or the web). Neither of those were true (you can't prove it, at least), but we do at least know that the next trailer for the film will be released on Tuesday, as foretold by the coming of a new poster.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer fuels speculation about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s return to MCU

A new trailer for the highly anticipated movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, teasing the debut of the Sinister Six group of supervillains, was released on Tuesday (16 November).The three-minute-long trailer premiered at a fan event in Los Angeles, after which it was released online, leaving fans hyped for Tom Holland’s third, and possibly final, standalone Spider-Man film.While it was previously confirmed that Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), the Green Goblin (William Defoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) would be facing off against the web-slinging superhero in No Way Home, the movie’s new trailer also features Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and The...
MOVIES
CBS Boston

New Trailer Released For Boston-Filmed Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

BOSTON (CBS) – A new trailer was released this week for the upcoming Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” and if you look closely you may see some familiar sights. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and others. Scenes for the star-studded movie were filmed in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts. In the new trailer, Downtown Boston, a snowy Mass Pike and Wheaton College can all be spotted. “Don’t Look Up” is a story about two astronomers tasked with warning the world about an incoming comet set to destroy the planet. The film is set to be released in select theaters on December 10, and available on Netflix December 24.
BOSTON, MA
San Angelo LIVE!

No Weekend Plans? A Nostalgic Comedy and a Tennis Drama Drop this Friday!

SAN ANGELO, TX – Need plans for the weekend? Well if so, two huge blockbuster films will be premiering Friday. The two big releases are Ghostbusters: Afterlife and King Richard. GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE- rated PG-13 for "supernatural action and some suggestive references" The official synopsis reads: From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy…
SAN ANGELO, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Conjures Up $4.5M in Previews

Ghostbusters: Afterlife conjured up $4.5 million in Thursday night previews as it opens on the eve of the lucrative Thanksgiving holiday corridor. Sony rolled out the film in 3,450 locations beginning at 4 p.m. local time, including Imax and Premium Large Format screens. The studio and filmmakers are hoping for a three-day debut in the $27 million-$28 million range; other analysts are targeting $30 million-plus. Based on Ivan Reitman’s iconic film Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by his son, Jason Reitman. Billed as the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe, the story tells what happens when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town and begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Paul Rudd.
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield and Will Smith Brought Best Actor Race Into Focus at AFI Fest

So have we seen everything yet? AFI Fest, which just wrapped in Los Angeles, is the final prominent film festival to unveil a handful of awards hopefuls. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” from Netflix, premiered to strong reviews and plenty of Oscar buzz. As part of a banner year for Miranda that includes involvement in three other projects — “Encanto,” “In the Heights” and “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” — Miranda successfully stages a movie adaptation of a lesser-known, autobiographical musical from “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson. The film will most likely earn a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Adds Delroy Lindo to Cast

Delroy Lindo is joining the cast of Marvel Studios’ “Blade,” starring Mahershala Ali as the titular human-vampire hybrid. Lindo, who most recently appeared in the Netflix Western “The Harder They Fall,” is the first actor to join the cast since Ali broke the news of the “Blade” reboot at the end of Marvel Studios’ 2019 panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Bassam Tariq (“Mogul Mowgli”) is directing the feature project from a script by Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO’s “Watchmen”). It’s unclear who Lindo will be playing, but one strong possibility is Jamal Afari, who in the Marvel comics is the man who raised and...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s Musical ‘Spirited’ Adds Three Songwriters Alongside Pasek and Paul (EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s upcoming movie “Spirited,” a musical rendition of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” will feature all-new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Three rising songwriters, Sukari Jones, Khiyon Hursey and Mark Sonnenblick, will write the tunes with Pasek and Paul, the duo behind “La La Land,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Greatest Showman.” The film, set up at Apple, is set to debut next year. Though specific details have been kept under wraps, the film is described as a “modern musical reimagining” of the timeless holiday tale about Ebenezer Scrooge and the spirits of Christmas...
MOVIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
