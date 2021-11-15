ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Moldova's central bank wary on rate hikes after gas price shock

By Marc Jones
 4 days ago

(Adds detail, quotes on IMF programme demands)

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Moldova is likely to face double-digit inflation next year after last month’s fraught renegotiation of its gas deal with Russia, the country’s central bank head has warned, although he was cautious about using steep interest rate hikes in response.

Moldova raised its interest rate to 5.5% in an emergency move last month as the gas crisis escalated, but the central bank then kept the benchmark steady at a scheduled meeting just a few weeks later.

Speaking at a capital markets event in London the bank’s governor, Octavian Armasu, said the spike in gas prices could see inflation at least double from the current levels of near 7%, which is already well above the central bank’s 5% target.

“Twelve to fourteen percent is what we see in our main scenario but with upward potential,” Armasu told Reuters.

He added much would depend on how the government tried to mitigate some of the price rises as well as whether prices continue to rise on the international gas markets.

“It is a time when we need to really well coordinate, calibrate fiscal policies, economic policies and macroeconomic policies,” Armasu said.

Asked directly whether interest rates would ultimately need to rise again if inflation did scale those heights he was cautious.

“I wouldn’t be that sure, it’s a very complex situation”.

Strengthening the independence of Moldova’s central bank is one of the key elements to a $564 million, three-year IMF Programme the country’s new pro-Western government is hoping to agree on next month.

“What the IMF wants is that the framework has been respected,” Armasu said, citing issues such as how the central bank’s supervisory board is structured, how appointments are managed and the need to have a broader responsibility for supervision.

“Recently one vice governing Board member has been approved and there are still two more to be approved... Everybody’s closely watching that this process is going smoothly.”

