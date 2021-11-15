ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Best Wings in Michigan Are Coming to Lansing’s South Side

By Kristen Matthews
The Game 730 AM WVFN
The Game 730 AM WVFN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lansing's food scene is about to get even more delicious than it already is. Word on the street is that the "best wings in Michigan" are coming to Lansing. According to their Facebook page, Detroit Wing Company is going to be opening up a location on Lansing's south side....

thegame730am.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Detroit, MI
City
Cedar, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Ben Wallace Weed? Pistons Legend Teams Up With Jackson, Michigan Cannabis Company

Yes, you read that right. Ben Wallace, a crown jewel of the Detroit Pistons organization, has partnered with Jackson-based cannabis company, Rair. According to FOX 47 News, Rair is what they call a "vertically integrated cannabis company. This means they keep everything in-house from their unique growing techniques, to their processing, to their provisioning centers.
NBA
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Michigan’s First Thanksgiving, 1820s

History says the first Thanksgiving on American land occurred in 1621. Even so, it didn't become an official holiday until many years later. According to the Detroit News, after 1800, Detroit was having a rough century. An 1805 blaze devastated its way through the city, the Battle of Raisin River took place in 1812, there was a shortage of food, and the citizens were miserable. When Lewis Cass became governor of the Michigan Territory in 1813, things began getting better. Michigan's first celebration of Thanksgiving took place in 1829 when Cass declared November 26 the day for “public thanksgiving and prayer” (other sources state it was November 25, 1824). He made a proclamation that was printed in the Detroit Gazette that asked citizens to be thankful for “their civil and religious freedoms, equal and stable government, the diffusion of knowledge, advantages of education, and general prosperity.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Farmers of Michigan, 1880-1919

This is not about the history of farming. This is not about the history of Michigan farmers. This is simply an opportunity to say “thanks” to all the Michigan farmers in a kind of ‘tribute’. The gallery below has many photos of farmers throughout our state, going back well over...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
The Game 730 AM WVFN

They Still Got It Wrong, But…

Last week at this time, I wrote an article about the College Football Playoff and how they got it screwed up. Well, the College Football Playoff (CFP) Committee got it wrong again. They put Michigan 6th and MSU 7th in the most recent rankings, released on Tuesday night. This despite the 37-33 MSU victory on October 30th in Spartan Stadium.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Michigan And MSU: It’s Time To Shut Up And Beat Ohio State

Michigan is ranked above Michigan State in the College Playoff Rankings released Tuesday, making Sparty fans moan about disrespect. Well, here's a way to earn it. Spartan and Wolverine fans love to complain about their programs online. Usually the talk revolves around respect. State fans feel like their always the underdog, having to take a backseat to Michigan and their arrogant boosters.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo Wings#Ins#Chicken Wings#Food Drink#The Best Wings#Detroit Wing Company#Hooter#Msnbc
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Amazing Video When Kalamazoo Hosted Pres. Bush & First College World Series

It's a story that many long-time Kalamazoo residents may have heard, especially if they followed the local baseball scene in their youth; future President of the United States George Herbert Walker Bush played on the Yale University baseball team that made it to the College World Series in both 1947 and 1948. In fact those first two College World Series were played at Hyames Field next to Waldo Stadium.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

15 Things That Only People From Lansing Will Understand

You ever hear the term, it's a Michigan thing? Well, these are Lansing things... That got me thinking...what are things that only someone from Lansing would understand?. The last few are just places that we can have bragging rights about. I mean, what's the point about being in the capital city, and not being able to brag about the things we have here?
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Only Three 24-Hour Pizza Vending Machines in the U.S. Are in Jackson, Michigan–East Lansing Needs One

After a night of drinking adult beverages, you need some food. However, it's now 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning and there are no places that are still open to serve you food. You could make food when you get home, but do you really have the capacity for that? No, probably not. That's why we need a 24-hour pizza vending machine in East Lansing.
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Over 100 Google Maps Images That Show Just How Much East Lansing, Michigan Has Changed

Do you ever just drive through East Lansing and have a hard time recognizing it? So much has changed!. When's the last time you've been to East Lansing? Last week or last month? Maybe it's been a year or two. Maybe even longer, like a few years to a decade. No matter how much time has passed, if you've been away from East Lansing for a while, you may not even recognize it now.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
971
Followers
2K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy