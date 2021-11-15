ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sports Media World Reacts To The Draymond Green News

By Andrew Holleran
 4 days ago
Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green continues to get more involved in the sports media world. Over the years, the former Michigan State Spartans star has grown his media presence, appearing on various NBA shows. It’s clear that Green will be a sports media star whenever he decides...

ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green reveals what ‘sucks’ about Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry produced yet another spectacular performance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The former back-to-back MVP took the basketball world by storm with his jaw-dropping offensive explosion against Paul George and Co. For Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green, however, he sees one downside to Curry’s greatness. According...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Big Mel Tucker News

According to a report today from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State is on the verge of offering Mel Tucker a gigantic contract extension. The deal is reportedly worth $95 million over 10 years and would signify a substantial financial commitment to Tucker, who has the Spartans in the running for the Big Ten title in his second season at the helm.
ClutchPoints

Warriors news: Stephen Curry’s wild Draymond Green story involves Cam Newton and a bushel of grapes

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is one of the best teammates one can ever have. Just ask Stephen Curry. Recently, Curry narrated a hilarious and almost unbelievable story that featured his Warriors teammate Draymond Green, Steph’s own family, Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers, and oddly enough, a big bushel of grapes. Quite the odd combination, right? Well, better just hear the tale from Steph himself (h/t 95.7 The Game on Twitter):
The Spun

Look: Colin Cowherd’s Old Comment About Mac Jones Is Going Viral

Sports talk hosts sometimes get “Old takes exposed” from time to time and on Friday, it was Colin Cowherd’s turn. Cowherd’s old take about Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is making the rounds after Jones was spectacular again on Thursday night. Before the NFL Draft, Cowherd wasn’t high on Jones...
Sportico

Draymond Green to Host Weekly Podcast for Colin Cowherd’s The Volume

Draymond Green, a mainstay of the Golden State Warriors’ multiple NBA championships during the past decade, will host a weekly podcast for emerging network The Volume, Deadline reports. The Draymond Green Show will have new episodes released every Wednesday during the season. Green will also serve as a strategic adviser to The Volume, guiding the company on talent hires and business initiatives. Sports media personality Colin Cowherd and iHeartMedia founded The Volume last February. “At the Volume, we are consistently looking for people who are unique and fearless. No one in the NBA captures that combination more than Draymond Green,” Cowherd said. “We...
FanSided

Dwyane Wade says he has a better appreciation of Draymond Green now

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade spoke with Stephen A. Smith about how watching the Warriors play makes him appreciate Draymond Green more. The Warriors are taking over the NBA, and they’re finally getting the attention they deserve for their league-best 12-2 record. Steph Curry is the leading MVP candidate. Steve Kerr is taking the names of everyone that doubted them as his team racks up wins.
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
AOL Corp

Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley pay tribute after death of Ernie Johnson's son

A typically jovial "NBA on TNT" studio took on a somber tone on Tuesday in the wake of host Ernie Johnson's son's death on Friday at 33 years old. Michael Johnson died after a lifelong battle with muscular dystrophy. The sports world responded Saturday with an outpouring of kindness and condolences for Johnson and his family. On Tuesday, the beloved broadcaster's studio mates paid tribute, dedicating the entire pregame show for TNT's Tuesday doubleheader to the Johnson family.
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
The Spun

Look: Bronny’s Insane Dunk Went Viral On Friday Night

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, has literally taken his game to new heights. On Friday night, LeBron shared a jaw-dropping video of Bronny throwing down an incredible dunk in pregame warm-ups. The video showed Bronny throwing the ball off the backboard for a self-assisted windmill. The...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Troubling Zion Williamson Video

It’s unclear when Zion Williamson will be back in the lineup for the New Orleans Pelicans. Based on Saturday night’s video, it could be a while. The former Duke Blue Devils star is rehabbing from a foot injury. There have been growing concerns about Williamson’s physical status. Several notable NBA big men have had their careers impacted by foot injuries. While Williamson isn’t a center like Greg Oden, he still carries a ton of weight, which could cause issues down the road.
New York Post

Doc Rivers’ daughter Callie expecting second child with 76ers’ Seth Curry

It’s one big happy NBA family. Callie Rivers, daughter of 76ers coach Doc Rivers, is expecting her second child with her NBA husband Seth Curry — who plays for his father-in-law in Philadelphia. Callie, a former professional volleyball player, announced the news this week on Instagram. She shared a black-and-white...
