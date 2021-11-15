ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas top AP Top 25; Michigan up to No. 4

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas held the top three spots in The Associated Press’ first Top 25 rankings of the regular season while Michigan climbed two spots to No. 4.

The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel released Monday after a win over Texas. The No. 2 Bruins had six first-place votes after beating Villanova and the Jayhawks were third following a win over Michigan State.

Villanova dropped a spot to No. 5. Purdue, Duke, Texas, reigning national champion Baylor and Illinois rounded out the top 10.

Gonzaga was the runaway No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 following last season’s run to the national championship game. The Zags returned key players from that team, including preseason All-American Drew Timme, and filled in the holes in their roster with skilled freshmen and transfers.

Gonzaga (2-0) expectedly rolled over Dixie State in its opener and then had an early statement game, jumping on then-No. 5 Texas early on the way to a convincing win Saturday night. Timme was the catalyst, finishing with a career-high 37 points.

UCLA faced its own early test Friday night when it hosted then-No. 4 Villanova. The Bruins were sluggish early without forward Cody Riley due to a sprained left knee, but rallied from a 10-point deficit to win 86-77 at a raucous Pauley Pavilion.

Kansas (2-0) played Michigan State in a doubleheader with Kentucky and Duke at Madison Square Garden to open the season. The Jayhawks were sharp, winning 87-74 behind Ochai Agbaji’s career-high 29 points. Agbaji, who considered leaving Lawrence for the NBA, added 25 points in a lopsided win over Tarleton State.

“(I came back) for this. Be on this stage, be in this moment,” Agbaji said.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 6 (Nos. 13, 14, 16, 17, 21, 24)

Big 10 — 5 (Nos. 4, 6, 10, 19, 20)

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 3, 8, 9)

Pac-12 — 3 (Nos. 2, 12, 25)

ACC — 2 (Nos. 7, 18)

Big East — 2 (Nos. 5, 23)

American Athletic — 2 (Nos. 11, 15)

West Coast — 1 (No. 1)

Atlantic 10 — 1 (No. 22)

UP AND DOWN

With only one week’s worth of games, there were no major moves up or down the first regular-season poll. Texas lost three spots, as did No. 13 Kentucky following its 79-71 loss to No. 7 Duke, which moved up two spots. No other teams still in the poll lost or gained more than two places.

IN AND OUT

Florida moved into the poll at No. 24 after beating Elon and routing Florida State. Southern California moved in at No. 25 following wins over Cal State Northridge and Temple.

Florida State plummeted out from No. 20 after a 16-point loss to Florida and a win over Penn. Virginia’s 66-58 loss to Navy knocked the Cavaliers out from No. 25.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
news-shield.com

The rundown on potential LSU coaches: 2 new names and 2 scratches

BATON ROUGE, La. - The games on the field have lost their luster in what has become something of a lost season for LSU football in 2021. One big game now outshines them all. The game to determine who wins the windfall to become the Tigers’ next coach. Athletic director...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonzaga#Ap Top 25#Ap#The Associated Press#Villanova#Purdue#National Champion Baylor#Zags#Dixie State#Nba#Sec#Nos
The Spun

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Sorry Not Sorry, Georgia, It’s All Over Now

Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
SPORTS
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Spun

Report Names LSU’s No. 1 Choice For Head Coaching Vacancy

Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Texas chairman attends practice to deliver message personally to Steve Sarkisian

Texas had a special guest at practice on Wednesday. The chairman was reportedly in attendance — and he gave Steve Sarkisian the university’s full support. Kevin Eltife, the Texas chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, went to Longhorns practice Wednesday to personally inform Sarkisian that he has the university’s support, according to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.
TEXAS STATE
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Saban frustrated by entitlement ahead of Arkansas game

Happy Friday, everyone. As you well know, Arkansas rolls into town tomorrow as three touchdown underdogs. Your previews:. No doubt Alabama will be laser-focused here in order to stay in control of their own destiny in the pursuit of the SEC West title and their College Football Playoff aspirations. And considering they almost blew those hopes and dreams against LSU in their last real football game, the Crimson Tide shouldn’t overlook the very capable Razorbacks.
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

Former Clemson RB Lyn-J Dixon narrows transfer decision to 3

CLEMSON — Former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon hasn’t committed to a new school yet, but the senior appears to be getting close. Dixon posted on Instagram on Thursday that he is down to a final three. The Georgia native will choose between West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Miami for his final year of eligibility.
CLEMSON, SC
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy