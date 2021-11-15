ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Extra Lucky Moms

WNEM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA path that led one mid-Michigan mom to find...

www.wnem.com

People

The Dads Whose Son's Biological Mom Went from Stranger to Friend (and Now Possible Surrogate): 'Incredible'

If you ask Seth Garrison, he will tell you that he has wanted to be a father ever since he was a little boy himself. After meeting and marrying Barret Anspach, the two shared the dream of becoming parents together – but found the adoption process daunting and confusing. They had already been working with a private adoption agency when they were introduced to PairTree, an adoption matchmaking site which seeks to make the process easy and equitable for both adoptive parents and expectant moms.
Post-Bulletin

Kids in the kitchen? They are extra helpers

What will Thanksgiving look like at your house his year? Like years past with aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, or more subdued, like a COVID hangover from last year?. Whatever the scene at your house, my guess is that there will be children, most likely your own. Whatever the ages --...
Telegraph

Marking our lucky 13th anniversary

Our wedding anniversary is coming up. And this isn’t just any anniversary either. It’s our thirteenth. Coming on the heels of Halloween, I’ve been a little more skittish than usual. I had thought long and hard about what would be an appropriate gift for our thirteenth anniversary. A black cat...
WNEM

Fenton mom credits online community for helping save son’s life

Ashley Palenkas is on a quest to uncover the cause of her three-year-old son’s health issues. “It’s a dark place,” says a tearful Palenkas. Palenkas balances tears of heartache with newly discovered tears of joy. Her son, Ryland, is leading her down a path she could’ve never predicted when she was an expectant mother just a few years ago. When Ryland was born, he was diagnosed with condition called Ptosis. He had a weak eye-lid muscle and underwent corrective surgery at age one. Palenkas says she realized there was something more seriously wrong with her baby boy.
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My husband invited my dead beat dad to Thanksgiving at our house”

Good morning guys! I am stoked to hear my situation on the radio. So my estranged father has reappeared into my life after 16 years. I am 38 years old and he left my mom when I was 5 years old. He would occasionally show up to my grandma’s house when I would go visit her. Well I had not seen or heard from him in 16 years. He recently tried reaching out to me and ended up contacting my husband. My husband had never met him, he only knew the little bit that I shared with him. Well my husband invited him to dinner for Thanksgiving at OUR house. I told my husband I don’t want him to come. My husband all of a sudden has a soft spot for my dad. He said he spent a while with him on the phone and he thinks I should give my dad a chance. I understand my husband just wants to help, but I think he should of consulted with me 1st before inviting him to dinner at our house. I want my husband to un-invite him since he’s the one who invited him. My father is a dead beat selfish person. The only reason he is looking to come visit is so he can ask to stay here for a few days since his girl friend kicked him out for domestic abuse. My husband said if I don’t want him to come I can call him and un-invite him myself, otherwise he’ll be visiting. My husband grew up with out a dad. He tells me I am being unfair and I am lucky to still have mine. But do I really? No! Once again my husband thinks he’s helping but it’s actually just causing drama between us now. How do I make him see this?!
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
InspireMore

‘I rushed down the street. ‘Ma’am?’ She turned with tears streaming from behind her sunglasses.’: Man shares touching act of kindness for old woman after husband dies

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Since 2011, I’ve seen an older couple walking the neighborhood every morning and evening. They had matching windbreaker outfits, large white new balance sneakers, and a stick in hand.
WEHT/WTVW

The best budget gifts for moms

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gift for moms is best? Even those on a tight gift budget can find a way to impress mom this year with dozens of affordable gifts available. When you gift-shop within a certain price range, including for mom, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re […]
TVShowsAce

Isabel Roloff Gives Birth To 1st Child? Fans Think So

Jacob and Isabel Roloff are nearing their first baby’s due date, and fans wonder if the baby is already here! In July, the pair announced her pregnancy on Instagram, and Little People, Big World fans are very happy for them. Their first baby is a boy. Isabel has hinted that they have chosen a special name for him.
News 12

Guide: Hottest toys for the holidays 2021

Are you ready to get the perfect toy for your kid, but don’t know where to begin?. We have a list of the hottest toys for the holidays!. Shipping experts are recommending that you start holiday shopping early, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin, due to a record backlog of cargo ships in the nations' ports.
