ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South Dakota Legislature moves for subpoenas on Noem meeting

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers moved Monday to subpoena a document and a former state employee at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.

The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee is pressing for details about that included her daughter, Kassidy Peters, and key decision-makers in a government agency that had moved days earlier to deny Peters’ application for an upgrade to her appraiser certification.

The Republican governor, who has , has adamantly denied any wrongdoing. But the subpoenas, which both cleared the GOP-dominated committee Monday on eight-to-two votes, show lawmakers want more answers on an episode that has drawn criticism from government ethics experts.

The subpoenas, however, are not finalized. They must also be approved by a ranking legislative committee, the Executive Board, which meets Wednesday.

The Government Operations and Audit Committee has the ability to examine government records, but Noem’s administration to win a real estate appraiser license before last year’s meeting. The Department of Labor and Regulation has argued that administrative procedure bars them from divulging documents that are derogatory to people.

Secretary of Labor Marcia Hultman, who was part of last year’s meeting in the governor’s mansion, Peters’ application process because state regulators had already formed an agreement with Peters to fix issues with her application. Noem has backed up that account, although the governor contended that the agreement with her daughter was not even broached during the meeting.

“I believe a key piece of the issue is the timing of the agreement between the Appraiser Certification Program and Kassidy Peters,” said Republican Sen. David Wheeler. “Secretary Hultman said an agreement has already been made before the meeting at the residence. I simply want to confirm that.”

Lawmakers also want to hear from the former director of the program, Sherry Bren. She was called into the July 2020 meeting and was later pressured to retire shortly after Peters received her license that November.

Bren filed an age discrimination complaint and received a $200,000 payment from the state to withdraw the complaint and leave her job this year. Noem has said the settlement had nothing to do with her daughter.

The committee had requested Bren’s presence last month, but she declined. Part of her settlement with the state bars her from disparaging state officials. However, Bren told The Associated Press that she would work with lawmakers to “correct any factual inaccuracies” in Hultman’s testimony to the committee and indicated to lawmakers that she would like to receive a subpoena to appear before them in person.

Republican lawmakers spoke with caution as they inquired into an episode that has drawn open derision from Noem. She has repeatedly berated The AP for first reporting on the meeting with her daughter.

But Wheeler insisted the committee was acting within its role of checking up on the operations of state government, adding that “it is appropriate to clear the air on what actually happened.”

Other Republicans said they would rather wait to see if the . The state’s Republican attorney general has asked it to take a look at the episode, but it is unclear if that board will take it up.

Republican Sen. Wayne Steinhauer suggested a defense for the governor as he voted against both subpoenas.

“If you’ve got somebody that’s got … actual experience working with the program, involving them in a meeting seems to be appropriate,” he said. “Optics — when it’s a family member — politically maybe aren’t the best, but I just got to try and figure out where we’re headed with this.”

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem names fifth chief of staff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s chief of staff is leaving. He’s the fourth person to leave the position in three years. Noem’s chief of staff Aaron Schiebe will move back to a role as an outside consultant advising on federal funds for coronavirus relief, according to an email obtained by The Associated Press. He worked as her chief of staff for just over seven months.
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Ex-official subpoenaed in probe of Noem daughter meeting

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota lawmakers have issued a subpoena to the former head of the state agency at the center of questions over whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her office to influence her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license. The Executive Board ratified a subpoena to compel...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
B102.7

Gov. Noem Says South Dakota Needs Nurses Right Now

The nursing profession has been front and center since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the Nurse Journal says that nursing jobs are ranked as the third most-in-demand job across the United States. Furthermore, the need for nurses is growing at a rapid rate with no sign of slowing down.
POLITICS
The Independent

Kristi Noem’s daughter gives up property licence amid allegations of conflict of interest by South Dakota governor

Kristi Noem’s daughter has announced she is quitting the real estate appraisal business after intense scrutiny over the South Dakota Governor’s role in securing her property licence.Kassidy Peters criticised a legislative inquiry that was probing a meeting at the Governor’s mansion in 2020 she and her mother held with key decision-makers in the government agency that had denied an application for an upgrade to her appraiser certification.“I am writing you today to express my disappointment and anger that my good name and professional reputation continue to be damaged by questions and misinformation concerning the Appraiser Certification Program,” Ms Peters...
REAL ESTATE
Mitchellrepublic.com

Committee investigating Noem nepotism allegation approves subpoenas for record, testimony

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota lawmakers investigating nepotism allegations against Gov. Kristi Noem flexed their subpoena power on Monday, Nov. 15, in seeking testimony and documents related to Kassidy Peters' realty appraiser certification. The bipartisan Government Operations and Audit Committee voted 8-2 on two separate measures Monday morning. One measure...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
kotatv.com

SD Legislative committee to subpoena documents, witness in Noem appraisal probe

PIERRE, S.D. - Ten South Dakota state lawmakers on the Government Operations and Audit Committee (GOAC) have agreed to pursue a subpoena ordering the state’s Department of Labor to turn over the plan and other related documents regarding how Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, obtained her appraisal licenses in 2020.
POLITICS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announces run for second term

(Pierre, SD) -- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is running for a second term. The Republican governor made her reelection bid official in a campaign video posted to YouTube over the weekend. A staunch conservative, Noem is seen as a possible 2024 presidential contender. She is considered a rising star...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Dakota Legislature#Age Discrimination#Ap#Republican#Gop#The Executive Board
kvrr.com

North Dakota Legislature approves new redistricting map

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s Republican-controlled Legislature has approved a new legislative map that reflects a continued loss of political clout in rural areas due to population shifts in the past decade. Though the map maintains 47 legislative districts, it creates three new districts in the state’s fastest-growing areas but...
POLITICS
KEVN

South Dakota moves down the list for most charitable states

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox. Special session begins formal process to investigate, impeach South Dakota AG. For the first time in South Dakota history, an elected official is heading to an impeachment trial. “If we can see that, I think we will see an end to...
POLITICS
Worthington Daily Globe

South Dakota Legislature starts impeachment process against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg

PIERRE, S.D. — Lawmakers in Pierre opened a historic impeachment inquiry into South Dakota's embattled attorney general on Tuesday, Nov. 9, establishing a select committee in the House of Representatives and moving one step closer to drafting an impeachment article that could, ultimately, remove Jason Ravnsborg from office for his role in a deadly crash last year.
PIERRE, SD
Times Leader

Tennessee governor’s aide warned new COVID law was illegal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office warned lawmakers that their sprawling bill limiting COVID-19 restrictions would violate federal law that protects people with disabilities and put the state at risk of losing federal funds, according to records obtained by The Associated Press. The Republican-controlled Legislature ignored the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
The Free Press - TFP

South Dakota’s Kristi Noem Rakes In Over $10 Million In Fundraising, Announces Re-Election Campaign

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota disclosed massive fundraising numbers on Friday alongside announcing her re-election campaign for 2022. Noem raised over $10 million since her last election in 2018, with $6.5 million on hand, according to the announcement. “I was humbled and honored three years ago when the people of South Dakota put their trust in me to lead our state as governor,” the governor said in a statement.
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy