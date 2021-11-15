ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Around 5,000 Ohioans may receive PUA assistance after eligibility updated

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iruPl_0cxGZTJY00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Approximately  5,000 people are now eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance after the Department of Labor updated their list of eligibility scenarios.

Driver injured in Bellbrook crash

The federal PUA program provided benefits for some people who were ineligible for state unemployment benefits including self-employed workers, 1099 tax filers and part-time workers

The list was updated in February of 2021, and the program itself ended on September 4, however many people may be eligible for back payments.

Escaped inmate found, apprehended

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is contacting those applicants who were denied benefits prior to the February 2021 changes, a release said. Those who are now eligible for redetermination will receive a worksheet in their PUA accounts that they must complete within five days of arrival.

One-year-old hit by car in Dayton dies

The worksheets will be sent in batches and may take up to a week to reach some accounts. The ODJFS encourages people to check their account inboxes for the worksheet.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 30

Brenda Robles
3d ago

You people act like illegals just started..This country got money for allowing illegals in our country. Years ago ! Its never going to change...

Reply
4
Greg Boothby
3d ago

they gave it to me in the beginning and two months later took it back,not repay it,took my unemployment for two months after with no explanation.

Reply(1)
4
Marie Hamlett
4d ago

deswine is giving our money to the illegal feral aliens that he's welcoming to Ohio

Reply(1)
20
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Animal activist and fraudster ordered to repay $1.1m

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former animal-rights advocate who got people to invest in his businesses and used the money for personal expenses has been ordered to repay his victims $1,105,369.29. In addition to paying restitution, Jeffery Luke Westerman, 40, was sentenced Thursday by Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Andy Miller to serve […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Survey open for thoughts on Oregon District Memorial

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Now is the time to share your opinion on the proposed memorial for the Oregon District shooting that happened in Aug. 2019. The 8/4 Memorial Committee has launched a community survey that is designed to generate broad feedback and help shape a memorial to honor to those who were lost and […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Bellbrook, OH
Government
City
Bellbrook, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
WDTN

$500K in recovery funds announced for Dayton art agencies

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said Friday the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has awarded a $500,000 grant to Culture Works (Arts and Culture Alliance of the Miami Valley), to provide sub granting opportunities for local agencies in the arts and cultural sector in the Dayton region. These funds were made possible […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Ohioans#The Department Of Labor#Odjfs
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 6,429 new cases, 250 additional deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Friday, Nov. 19, ODH reports a total of 1,633,480 (+6,429) cases, leading to 83,868 (+349) hospitalizations and 10,531 (+28) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,657,937 people — or 56.96% of the state’s population — have […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Health leaders report increase in hospitalizations in undervaccinted Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With cooler weather and Thanksgiving upon us, health officials are concerned about a rise in COVID cases. For the first time in nearly two months, Ohio recorded more than 400 daily covid-19 hospitalizations. “In just the last 12 days we’ve seen a 28 percent increase for our West Central Ohio region,” […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

11th annual Food Summit addresses major hunger problems

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Increasing food equity and decreasing food waste is a constant source of concern for many people in the Miami Valley. On Thursday, Montgomery County hosted its 11th annual Food Summit to address the challenges of healthy food access, transportation, delivery and cost across the county. Approximately 300 people attended the virtual […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

GOP-led Ohio Legislature OKs fast-tracked congressional map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s new congressional district map has cleared the Republican-controlled state Legislature at a breakneck pace. The plan heads next to GOP Gov. Mike DeWine, who is under pressure to veto it. The map’s latest iteration emerged late Monday and passed through two committees and two chambers in less than three days. […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
WDTN

Greene County acting Sheriff sworn in

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Board of Commissioners has named Chief Deputy Scott Anger as Acting Sheriff. Chief Anger was sworn in Thursday afternoon at the Greene County Courthouse. Judge Adolfo A. Tornichio presided over the ceremony. “Normally when we gather in this courtroom to swear in a new elected official, it is […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 6,615 new cases, 277 new hospitalizations

COLUMUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Thursday, Nov. 18, ODH reports a total of 1,627,051 (+6,615) cases, leading to 83,519 (+277) hospitalizations and 10,503 (+24) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,644,915 people — or 56.85% of the state’s population — have at […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Two gun rights bills passed by Ohio House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two controversial firearm bills were up for a vote Wednesday at the Ohio House of Representatives. Both bills have opponents questioning what these bills will do to the state’s gun violence problem, while supporters of House Bill 99 and House Bill 227 said law-abiding gun owners are not the problem. House […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy