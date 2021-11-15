Around 5,000 Ohioans may receive PUA assistance after eligibility updated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Approximately 5,000 people are now eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance after the Department of Labor updated their list of eligibility scenarios.

The federal PUA program provided benefits for some people who were ineligible for state unemployment benefits including self-employed workers, 1099 tax filers and part-time workers

The list was updated in February of 2021, and the program itself ended on September 4, however many people may be eligible for back payments.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is contacting those applicants who were denied benefits prior to the February 2021 changes, a release said. Those who are now eligible for redetermination will receive a worksheet in their PUA accounts that they must complete within five days of arrival.

The worksheets will be sent in batches and may take up to a week to reach some accounts. The ODJFS encourages people to check their account inboxes for the worksheet.

