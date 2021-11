Frogwares has dropped a new trailer for upcoming detective prequel Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One ahead of the game’s launch later this month. The team wanted to really focus in on the game’s narrative topics like trauma, loss and mental health. To that end, the cinematic team borrowed some cues from the world of cinema. This included rules on things like eye levels, negative space and more. They also used techniques to help gameplay, such as subtly highlighting important items in a scene. Some of this is through clever lighting, and some with focus tricks with the camera.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO